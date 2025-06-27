The 2025 Angels are living up to some bold preseason predictions

The Angels will have more than one All-Star

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels | Gene Wang/GettyImages

There are two questions in play here; are there multiple Angels who will make the All-Star team, and are there several who deserve to? The answers to both are, with different degrees of certainty, still “yes”.

Mike Trout remains on track to get in as an outfielder via the fan vote. It’s not churlish to say that name recognition is playing a big part in that. Trout missed a few weeks, is currently only playing as a DH and, whilst his numbers are decent, he hasn’t been up to his admittedly lofty historical standards. Understandably, a lot of fans just want to see him healthy and playing in the All Star game again, but it would be a pity if his election shut the door on any other 2025 Angels getting the nod.

Zach Neto has been terrific, and deserves to be there – if his surgically repaired shoulder allows. But as predicted, he’s up against a stacked field of AL shortstops and could narrowly miss the cut. Kenley Jansen could find himself in the bullpen, and with his perfect save record it wouldn’t only be a long-service reward. Jose Soriano and Yusei Kikuchi have good cases for consideration, and Logan O’Hoppe was still polling 5th in AL catchers at the last voting update, despite his recent struggles both at and behind the plate.

One dark horse candidate could be Nolan Schanuel, who, like Neto, plays a competitive position against some much bigger names, but who has been quietly putting up a really solid season, albeit without a lot of headline-grabbing moments.

What to watch for: Christian Moore is fast becoming a human highlight reel, but other exciting players to watch in the 2nd half may not even be up with the team right now. Remarkably, the Angels have only used 5 starters so far this season, but when they do bring in a fresh arm, which of their young hurlers will they pick? If they are deadline sellers, who comes in and who steps up to fill the gaps? Given their track record with prospects, is it really that hard to imagine their number 2 overall draft pick making an immediate mark in the majors?

For the first time in several years, the second half of this Angels season is full of exciting possibilities, instead of just being a slow countdown to elimination.

