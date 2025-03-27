The 2025 Los Angeles Angels' Opening Day roster, lineup, rotation & bullpen

Welcome to Opening Day, as your Los Angeles Angels will take on the Chicago White Sox! Let's meet the fellas who will take part in the Angels' 2025 campaign!

Jo Adell

Ian Anderson

Tim Anderson

Tyler Anderson*

Brock Burke*

Travis d'Arnaud

Reid Detmers*

Kyle Hendricks

Kenley Jansen

Ryan Johnson

Ben Joyce

Jack Kochanowicz

Yusei Kikuchi*

Nicky Lopez*

Garrett McDaniels*

Yoán Moncada**

Kevin Newman

Logan O'Hoppe

Kyren Paris

Luis Rengifo**

Nolan Schanuel*

Jorge Soler

José Soriano

Mike Trout

Taylor Ward

Ryan Zeferjahn

* -- left-handed pitcher or hitter

** -- switch-hitter

Matthew Lugo was awaiting a Yoán Moncada move to the injured list in order to crack the Opening Day roster. The Angels really pushed for him, but they gave his spot to Kyren Paris instead. Due to both performing absurdly well in spring training, the choice of Paris over Lugo was likely made due to Paris' ability to spell Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, Luis Rengifo, and Nicky Lopez up-the-middle any given game. Especially while Rengifo is probably going to be playing third base primarily while the team cautiously ushers Moncada back from his thumb injury.

Angels first lineup. No Moncada today. He could be ready by game 2 (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/go1njOLHKA — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 27, 2025

Mike Trout is being, for all we know, temporarily removed from the no. 2 spot in the Angels' lineup, because Ron Washington believes the 2-hole is reserved for players who can bunt and ground out in order for a lead runner to advance an extra 90ft. It feels blasphemous to both remove Trout from centerfield and the 2-hole, especially when he is being replaced by players like Jo Adell in the field and Tim Anderson or Luis Rengifo. The logic to move Trout out of centerfield makes all the sense in the world and should have already happened by now (and the team should have planned better in advance of this as shown by the Mickey Moniak release), the logic of dropping him down a spot is a more difficult pill to swallow.

Angels' Opening Day Starting Rotation

This is not based on what days they are scheduled to pitch, but more so in terms of importance to winning/skill level:

1. Yusei Kikuchi*

2. José Soriano

3. Tyler Anderson*

4. Jack Kochanowicz

5. Kyle Hendricks

Kochanowicz looked sensational on the bump in the spring training finale, continuing to showcase his remarkable efficiency and ability to miss barrels. It was shocking to see Will Smith crack a home run off of him, as his ability to generate groundballs and avoid hard contact is next level good. Kochanowicz and Soriano, coupled with three seasons of Yusei Kikuchi, has real potential at becoming an above average top-three in a rotation.

Angels' Opening Day Bullpen

Closer -- Kenley Jansen

Closer/Set-Up -- Ben Joyce

Set-Up/Middle Relief -- Brock Burke*, Ryan Zeferjahn

Multi-Inning Swing -- Garrett McDaniels*, Ryan Johnson

Long Relief -- Reid Detmers*, Ian Anderson

These three left-handed pitchers making the Opening Day bullpen is the best case scenario for the team, as they are all talented enough now to make an impact while also showcasing the Angels' future of run prevention. A move to long relief, for now, could be monumentally impactful for Reid Detmers' career. His stuff still plays, he's still young, and this needed to happen. Kochanowicz making the rotation over Detmers says more about Kochanowicz than Detmers, as the former first round pick still retains massive potential and might finally get his head on straight now that he's facing a crossroad in his career.

This unit has serious potential, it just depends on how well Jansen holds up in the 9th. The velocity needs to come back in order for him to comfortably finish games, he could soon become a potentially heart attack-inducing closer as he was with the Red Sox last season.

The Angels selecting Ryan Johnson's contract is not receiving the same applause as the Astros grabbing Cam Smith's, but Johnson will be taking on a huge role this season without ever playing in the minor leagues. A multi-inning, bulk reliever role these days is incredibly valuable, and Johnson will get a real shot at becoming the next Justin Slaten -- an out of nowhere pitcher who bridges the gap between the starter and the late-inning relievers.

McDaniels over José Quijada and Ángel Perdomo was the correct choice for the present and future of this franchise. McDaniels is not receiving as many headlines as Johnson, but this is a fantastic story and a real indication that the Angels try hard to get the most out of their Rule-5 draft picks. The Angels are trying to innovate their player development practices by pushing their prospects, and their Rule-5s are no different. The minor league Rule-5s are also priority guys who the organization gives a long leash to.

