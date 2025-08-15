The Angels have been playing great baseball recently, highlighted by their sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers that featured a complete, team-wide effort. After a trade deadline that left half of the fanbase wishing Perry Minasian traded for more help, and the other half wishing he traded away talent, toeing the line seems to be paying off in Anaheim. While they still have a lot of work to do - the team sits three games under .500 and five games back out of the final Wild Card spot - these stats back up the idea that Minasian once again nailed the deadline.

The 4 numbers that prove the Angels nailed the 2025 MLB trade deadline

2.28 - combined ERA of the newest Halo relievers

When the Angels made their deal for Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia from the Nationals, it was the signal to the fans and the entire league that they were going to be buying at the deadline. Both relievers had been exceptional for the Nationals, and that has carried over to Anaheim. The Angels' bullpen was having a problem in the innings between the start and the high-leverage arms, and the Chafin/Garcia combo has turned the bullpen at The Big A back into a strength rather than a liability.

181 - Taylor Ward's WRC+ in August

The most valuable Angels' player to be on the market, Taylor Ward remaining in Anaheim was seen as a shock to some. As one of the best run-producing bats in all of baseball, contending teams were sure to be offering hefty packages for Ward. Keeping him has paid off thus far, as his 181 WRC+ is the fifth best mark in the American League (minimum 50 plate appearances) this month. And when he isn't mashing home runs and driving in runs, Ward is walking at the highest rate in the AL as well. 20 percent of his at-bats have been walks, as Ward has somehow improved even more as the Wild Card race heats up.

.316 - Yoan Moncada's batting average in August

While Ward may have been the most valuable, Moncada seemed like the most likely Halo to be dealt at the deadline. With Luis Rengifo turning in a solid month of July and Christian Moore's potential ensuring he sees as much playing time as possible at second base, Moncada's value on the market may have eclipsed his value as a bench player.

Instead, he has turned in his best month so far as an Angels player. Restricted to only batting from the left side, Moncada is slashing .316/.381/.421 this month. He was exceptional against the Dodgers, with two doubles and three RBI's in the series. The trio of Moncada-Rengifo-Moore has been rock solid, and the playing time has worked out thus far.

3 - errors made by the Angels in the month of August

The defense in Anaheim has been a negative all season. Ranked 26th in the league in errors this season heading into August, the Angels had committed .63 errors per game. With that number dropping to .25 so far this month, it shows results for something the Angels clearly valued at the deadline. The addition of Oswald Peraza has given them an exceptional defender, but Bryce Teodosio has seemingly transformed this entire team to one of exceptional defenders. And while he wasn't a trade acquisition, his call up was surely in Minasian's head as he operated at the deadline.

All in all, the Angels are very clearly a better team now than they were on July 29th. These numbers and the sweep of the Dodgers prove it: this Angels team can compete with anyone, and they're one winning streak way from making serious noise in the AL Wild Card Race.

