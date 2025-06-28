In his recent article detailing the 50 best trade candidates, Jeff Passan listed Angels' starter Tyler Anderson as the 35th best player who could find himself on the trade block. Starters are always desirable at the deadline, and even with their winning ways as of late, the Angels may be smart to move on from Anderson if their price can be met.

Passan did not note any potential suitors for Anderson, but we do know three teams who may be inquiring about the lefty if he is made available. The article mentions the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and Minnesota Twins, and it would be safe to assume that starter-hungry contenders (such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and both New York teams) would be inquiring as well.

And with a potential bidding war, the Angels may have their selection of prospects available to them in a return for Anderson's services. These five names are ones Halo fans might want to pocket, as they are five of the best prospects that Perry Minasian and Co. could potentially acquire by the trade deadline.

Creed Willems - C/1B (Orioles #11 Prospect)

The Angels have a promising young core, and that includes a rock solid catcher in Logan O'Hoppe and the best first baseman in the American League West in Nolan Schanuel. So why trade for someone who plays both of the positions?

Well, Creed Willems offers versatility if he finds his way to Anaheim. He hits left-handed, providing a platoon option for O'Hoppe. He is also completely different offensively than Schanuel, as his offensive approach favors power over contact. Essentially, Willems would offer a solid option off the bench at the absolute minimum.

Jaxon Wiggins - RHP (Cubs #8 Prospect)

You can never have too many starting pitching options. Everyone in MLB knows this, even the Angels who have yet to have a starter miss a turn in the rotation this season. Jaxon Wiggins has been electric in Double-A this season, posting a 2.09 ERA and striking out 74 batters in 60.1 innings pitched.

With Jack Kochonawicz struggling this season and Reid Detmers morphing into one of the best relievers in all of baseball, Wiggins could be a young starter alongside José Soriano in Anaheim for years to come.

Brandon Winokur - SS (Twins #7 Prospect)

Drafted in the third round a couple of years ago, Brandon Winokur has yet to advance past Single-A. His numbers are a bit down this season as the raw prospect has not been able to refine his tools into production quite yet. Winokur is one of the best athletes in the entire minor leagues, and the Angels could attempt to take an upside swing in him if Anderson is dealt to Minnesota.

Nick Frasso - RHP (Dodgers #11 Prospect)

If I had to place a bet on it, I would say Anderson reunites with the Dodgers if he is traded in the next month or so. The World Series favorite has been decimated by injuries to the rotation this season, and simply just need reliable starters. Nick Frasso could be the target here for the Angels, as he was once seen as a first round pick before falling due to injury. Injuries have definitely hampered his development, but he offers some real talent if he can stay on the mound. Similar to the career path of Sam Bachman, the Angels may hope Frasso can turn into a starter, but an elite reliever is not a bad trade off is his body cannot hold up as a starter.

Marco Vargas - INF (Mets #13 Prospect)

With former Angels top prospect Griffin Canning suffering a scary injury Thursday night, the Mets will be in the market for a starter. Marco Vargas has the ability to play all over the infield, something the Angels need going into next season and beyond.

Second base will hopefully be manned by the already legendary Christian Moore for years to come, but third base has no clear succession plan beyond this season, unless Luis Rengifo suddenly turns into a serious baseball player again (unlikely). Vargas gets on base at a solid rate, and despite some poor power numbers, provides some intrigue as a left-handed bat.

There is a seemingly infinite amount of prospects the Angels could wind up receiving in return for Tyler Anderson's services. But if the Halos can find a way to acquire one of these find names, they'll be making a strong young core even more enticing.

