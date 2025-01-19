2. The Angels have a serious need to add a lefty power bat

The projected starting lineup features seven right-handed hitters, a switch hitter in Luis Rengifo, and a lefty in Nolan Schanuel. While there's a decent amount of pop from the right side, Schanuel slugged an anemic .362 last season, and Rengifo taps into his power significantly more when batting righty to the tune of a .449 SLG versus .370 when batting left- handed.

Outside of those two players, the only other player currently on the roster who may be able to bring some thunder from the left side is Mickey Moniak who posted a dreadful 79 wRC+ in 418 plate appearances last season.

All told the Angels have a potentially potent lineup with ten hitters projected to post a 100 wRC+ or better in 2025, according to Steamer. Still, that lack of a lefty thumper sticks out like a sore thumb.

In an ideal world, the Angels could kill two birds with one stone, filling their greatest positional need (which we'll talk about later) with a left-handed power bat. However, that player, an infielder with power that bats from the left side, doesn't exist on the open market which will force the Halos to get creative.

The unfortunate thing for the Halos is that in order to fill this whole, a corresponding move would need to be made meaning a quality player would likely be on his way out in order to rebalance the roster.

Still, upgrading the overall power in the lineup and getting that production from a left-handed bat is important. A switch hitter would work in order to balance the lineup, and fortunately for the Halos an option still exists at this late stage in free agency.

Anthony Santander is the player who would fill the role beautifully. Author of a 44-home-run season last year, he could slot into the middle of the lineup to give Mike Trout and Jorge Soler the protection they would greatly benefit from.

As a switch hitter who posted a .513 SLG while batting from the left side last season, he fits this need to a tee and would make the Halos' lineup one of the most potent in the league.

