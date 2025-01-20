While the Angels have some more dire needs to fill, if they intend on truly contending they'll need to tighten needs up and down the roster. In baseball, sometimes it's the little things that can compound and make a huge difference in the standings.

After investigating what the big holes are that still need to be filled we're going to take a look at some of the smaller issues with the roster that, if addressed could pay big-time dividends for the club in 2025.

1. A bullpen arm (or two) would be a nice addition for the Angels

Relievers are a fickle bunch. Some of the most volatility you'll see year to year is in the performance of non-elite bullpen arms. However, as currently constructed, the Angels' pen consists of wunderkind fireballer Ben Joyce and a bunch of hopes and dreams.

Only one member of the Angels' projected opening-day bullpen threw over 50 innings last season. Unfortunately, that workhorse was lefty Jose Suarez who put up a downright dismal 6.02 ERA in 52 innings pitched. Shockingly, that was an improvement over his 8.29 mark from 2023!

For the rest of the relief crew, injuries, inconsistencies, and other factors limited them all to minimal innings last season. Question marks abound for the staff as the team looks to bridge the gap between the underwhelming rotation and Joyce at the back end.

Last year's big free agent acquisition, setup man Robert Stephenson, should be back at some point. However, after dealing with shoulder discomfort during spring training last year and then elbow pain which resulted in Tommy John surgery ending his first season with the Halos before it even began. Given the vague timetable for recovery, he can't be counted on as a legitimate option until later this season, if at all.

The saving grace for the Angels here and the reason this need isn't ranked higher, is that several of their top young arms could fill bullpen roles this season. The team has also made some minor league signings who could compete to become decent options, further bolstering the depth.

The other factor to consider when evaluating this need is what the final starting rotation will look like. If the Angels add another frontline starter, the need in the bullpen becomes a bit less severe. However, if they stand pat, the middle relief corps may be leaned upon more heavily and the unit as a whole may benefit from more investment.

As currently constructed, adding another arm or two that can be relied upon to set up for Joyce would be wise. The Angels won't spend the requisite money here to land a top option like Tanner Scott, who would likely boot Joyce from the closer role, but if they can add from the next tier of free-agent relievers the bullpen would benefit greatly.

2. The Angels could use another infielder, but the need isn't as dire as you might think

Looking at the projected opening-day lineup, there's a spot that sticks out like a sore thumb. The outfield consists of Mike Trout a future Hall of Famer, Taylor Ward who is a solidly above-average player, and Jo Adell who came on in the second half of last season. The catching duo of Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud is among the best in the league.

Jorge Soler is a solid DH option, and in the infield, you have a burgeoning star in Zach Neto, a promising youngster in Nolan Schanuel, a solid and versatile player in Luis Rengifo, and.... Anthony Rendon? Yikes!

Okay so maybe Rendon doesn't see the light of day, after all, Rengifo isa better third baseman than second baseman. Does that mean Kevin Newman is your starting second baseman? He's a nice utility player, but as an everyday player, he would leave a lot to be desired.

Unfortunately, upgrades are scarce on the free agent market. Players like Brendan Rodgers and Jorge Polanco headline the shallow free-agent class at second base and are wholly uninspiring. Third base isn't much better, with the oft-injured Yoan Moncada leading the way there.

That said, the Angels are better suited than most to absorb a black hole in offensive production from one of their infield spots, especially if they solve the bigger need of adding a lefty power bat. Largely, this stems from their dynamic duo of O'Hoppe and d'Arnaud behind the dish who both project to be above-average hitters (projected wRC+ of 105 and 101, respectively) at a position known for a dearth of offensive quality.

Furthermore, the Halos have top prospect Christian Moore, 22, waiting in the wings. A first-round pick just last year, Moore crushed minor league pitching to the tune of a .347/.400/.584 line while rising to AA. Sure, it was only a 25-game sample, but given the Angels' nature of fast-tracking high draft picks, it would not be a shock at all to see him rise to the Majors in 2025.

In fact, Moore could win the second base job outright in spring training, and it is certainly possible that he could outperform anyone who's available on the free-agent market.

The other wrinkle is how the Halos solve their more pressing needs, and if a big-time bat from the left side is brought in that could cause the team to spin off a quality player and return a solid infield option in a trade.

Regardless of what happens, the Angels can survive with a hole in the infield, especially if they take care of their other more dire needs.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout