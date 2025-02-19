The Angels are definitely rewarding players by remodeling spring training facilities

The Angels' spring training facilities in Tempe, AZ have long been subpar compared to many other organizations', but that is now a thing of the past. It was rumored for a long while that Arte Moreno would invest in remodeled spring training facilities, and those dreams finally came true. Everything from the players' locker room, to the coaches' locker room, to the weight room, to the athletic training room, to the turf, to the size of the building, to the kitchen, to the video room, to the laundry room are all up to date. Faith in the team might have been reinvigorated and/or restored in the Angels' players.

The first look at our new Player Development Center 👀 pic.twitter.com/sUhzdOYuap — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 12, 2025

The team is all present in camp, and the players' have expressed how the new building and equipment are firing them up. Playing in sub-standard facilities certainly has an adverse effect on morale, especially when it comes to lacking in technological, athletic training, and weight room innovations. Well, the Angels finally unveiled new pitching and hitting labs, and the training room/weight room in Tempe are brand-new and spiffy (to say the least). When players for a bad team like the Angels feel like they do not have the tools at-hand to get better, then they get surly and bitter towards the organization. They no longer have that excuse.

On another hand, players talk. They know which teams have the cool amenities and which do not. The Angels' players can now tell other players that they now work in a pretty awesome establishment in spring. This does not mean that they can land another big splashy free agent, but it will certainly be part of the pitch. The Angels' reputation could be on the up-swing here. The Angels can develop their players better now, and their experience in camp will be enhanced almost exponentially.

On the new athletic training facilities: the Angels need any help they can get when it comes to their players' health. For a player like Anthony Rendon, that ship has sailed. However, perhaps the players, who constantly need to work through nagging aches and pains, can be treated in a more effective manner now while they are in camp. The athletic training equipment is upgraded, including a far better hydrotherary room.

Furthermore, when a player not named Mike Trout hits the 60-Day Injured List (or sometimes even the 15-Day), they get sent to Tempe to rehab in-season. They will not necessarily get healed faster, but the team has better tools to get their players back onto the field and perhaps avoid re-aggravating a nagging injury.

The OC Register's Jeff Fletcher detailed how much money Moreno invested in the new provisions and how the Arizona ballpark itself could be looking different in a couple years or so:

"...the Angels and the local government split the $20 million price tag for upgrades to the player development facilities. Moreno said there are plans for a similar renovation to Tempe Diablo Stadium, although those may not be complete by next year." Jeff Fletcher

MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger provided more details on what Moreno plans to redo with Tempe Diablo Stadium: “'We've been partners with the city,' Moreno said. 'In a perfect world, it’ll be ready [in 2026]. We're going to redo the bowl, redo the seating. We want to have outfield seating -- we're going to do that in right field -- and redo concessions, restrooms, things like that.'”

Players need positive vibes, especially Angels players. Sometimes positive vibes are procured solely by sitting in a swanky new building with fancy new toys that will help them grow as players. Simply put: it makes them feel more big league. Maybe they will start playing more big league once they move back to Anaheim!

