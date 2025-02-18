Angels spring training schedule and how to watch the games on TV

The Angels have plenty of positional battles that will take place in order to claim one of the few open spots on the major league roster. While the wins and losses of the exhibition games do not matter, several players will need to perform well in order to gain a spot on the Opening Day roster. The players, both healthy and returning from injury, need to get their legs under them during these games to prepare for the 162 game regular season. There's plenty to tune in for, Angels fans! Let's get you primed for how to watch these games and when they take place.

The Angels kick off their spring training games on February 22nd against the Seattle Mariners. Outside of a couple of off-days on March 13th and March 22nd, the Angels play at least one game every day from February 22nd to March 25th. The games are referred to as Cactus League games.

The full spring training schedule can be found here on ESPN, and if you're looking to attend games in Arizona there is a write-up here which includes ticket prices and helpful resources. The Angels play other teams with spring training complexes located in Arizona, which include the Dodgers, White Sox, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Royals, Rangers, Reds, Guardians, A's, Giants, Mariners, Padres, and Brewers.

Angels' broadcast information on their MLB.com page shows the channel listings are: Spectrum no. 320, Cox (Orange County) no. 64, DirecTV no. 692, and AT&T U-Verse no. 1772. That link also provides this information: "FanDuel Sports Network is your home for the Los Angeles Angels. FanDuel Sports Network, previously known as Bally Sports West, will televise all regular season games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows, select spring training games, and original programming. FanDuel Sports Network is available on cable, satellite, and streaming TV providers." That page also includes how to watch and stream Angels games, as well as FAQs, radio providers, and out of market information.

An MLB.TV/At Bat subscription will allow you full access to both spring training and regular season games if you're out of market. If you are in market, you need to have a subscription to one of those options listed above.

Despite moving from Bally Sports West to FanDuel Sports Network, Mark Gubicza remains the color analyst. Wayne Randazzo, Matt Vasgersian, and Patrick O'Neal are listed as the play-by-play broadcasters, with Randazzo helming the majority of Angels games.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout