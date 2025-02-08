3 LA Angels position battles to watch throughout spring training

The Angels' major league roster is fluid in the sense that there are several different avenues the front office can go down when formulating the Opening Day roster. The Angels are still in a position to add more players on major league deals to bolster the periphery of the team, like they did with the Yoán Moncada signing.

Spring training is all about the internal competition. While the Angels are playing other teams, they are really battling each other for their own personal gain. Everything they do in spring training will be under the coaches and front office's microscope -- from what they do in workouts, bullpens, batting practice, cages, labs, positional drills, and games.

The major league roster is largely decided. However, there are 5 or 6 spots that are up in the air. Let's take a look at where those spots are.

1. The last 2 remaining infield spots

The infielders who likely make the Opening Day roster: Nolan Schanuel, Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman, and Moncada.

On the bubble: Anthony Rendon, Scott Kingery, Niko Kavadas, Ryan Noda, Kyren Paris, Matthew Lugo, Christian Moore, Tim Anderson, J.D. Davis, Carter Kieboom

On the Injured List: Zach Neto

There is certainly historical precedent for the Angels finally ending the Anthony Rendon era before Opening Day. They famously cut ties with an aging, struggling Justin Upton during spring training after discussing moving him from out of the outfield. Rendon is aging: he turns 35 in June. He is certainly struggling: his injuries have piled up to the point where he is a shell of his former self on the field. Perry Minasian discussed Rendon taking spring training reps at both second and first base. Is that a kiss of death? It all comes down to how Arte Moreno feels about eating Rendon's remaining $76 million. Given how Rendon's fared the past four seasons, that money is basically down the drain already. However, they probably continue to roll with him anyway.

Scott Kingery is a super-utility player, which is a valuable commodity for a bench player. The issue is the Angels' have a set group of outfielders with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, and Mickey Moniak (unless the Angels replace Moniak with Alex Verdugo). The Moncada signing is a huge damper on Kingery's chances of making a major league roster for the first time since 2022. Kingery will have to rely on his prowess in the infield to crack the roster, which looks doubtful unless the Angels do end up cutting ties with Rendon.

The man who is well-positioned to grab the final infield spot, if the Angels keep Rendon, is Niko Kavadas. Kavadas came on strong in his final 18 games, then balled out in the Arizona Fall League. Minasian has been adamant that he wants to add more SLG to the order, and Kavadas making the roster would embody that sentiment. He can spell Schanuel from time-to-time, and could be a lethal pinch-hitter.

Ryan Noda and Kyren Paris are both on the 40-man roster, but have an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster. They are both players who were once promising players, but 2024 was a massive step back for both of them.

Matthew Lugo and Christian Moore would have made their MLB debuts had they not gotten injured last season. The safe move for their development is to send them back to the minor leagues for more seasoning before pushing them to the majors. However, would it be shocking if they made the Opening Day roster? Absolutely not. There's a path where they both tear up spring training and their competition falters.

Anderson, Davis, and Kieboom were brought on minor league deals and should start the year in AAA Salt Lake unless there is another injury to the core group of infielders. None are on the 40-man roster. Anderson is a fun story, and it will be interesting to see if comes into camp rejuvenated.