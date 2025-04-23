The Angels' lone 2024 All-Star has silently emerged as team's MVP in April

All eyes have been on Mike Trout and Kyren Paris so far this season, but how about the Angels' wily veteran? Tyler Anderson has been on an absolute tear for the Angels, stabilizing the team's streaky pitching staff by completely picking apart opposing hitters at an elite rate. Anderson is certainly a bright spot for the team amidst their fun start to the season, and is setting himself up well for another large contract when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Anderson has been elected to two of the three previous All-Star Games, and is certainly making a great case for a third appearance. Anderson's 2.08 ERA and average exit velocity of 87.6 MPH are both tied for the 18th best marks in the league among starting pitchers who have made three or more starts. Anderson's .149 batting average against only trails Tyler Mahle and Dustin May for the lowest such average in the league. He was completely dominant in his fourth start of the year against the San Francisco Giants, tossing 6 scoreless innings and only letting up three hits.

Tyler Anderson has quietly emerged as Angels' MVP in April

Anderson is by no means a flashy pitcher, and in no way is a prototypical starter. Anderson has been issuing a lot of walks, does not induce ground balls, has the second highest flyball% in the league, and his breaking balls are non-factors...but the dude has been balling out regardless.

Anderson only sits at 89 MPH with his four-seam, but it grades out incredibly well due to its massive ride. His fastball run value in 2025 currently sits in the 96th percentile of pitchers. He can change his arm-slot with his heater, and they get tagged as sinkers when he does. His changeup also rides and moves more like a wiffleball than a baseball, largely due to his incredible arm-action on it.

Tyler Anderson, Nasty 79mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/rXEub2jUyu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 19, 2025

If the Angels fall flat before the trade deadline, Anderson could easily net them a haul in a trade if he keeps this up. Perhaps if Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, Kenley Jansen, Kyle Hendricks, Ryan Zeferjahn, Ryan Johnson and co. continue to pick up their play around Anderson, then the Angels might become buyers instead of sellers for once. Maybe even Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson will return and shore up the entire staff.

Trout, Paris, Logan O'Hoppe, or Jansen might be pointed to as the team's MVP thus far, but Anderson has the better claim to that title than any of them. Paris has cooled off significantly since his scorching hot start, while Anderson has maintained his place atop many league-wide rankings. Anderson was one of the lone bright spots on the pitching staff, and the whole team, and he is continuing to show fans how he's been able to pitch in the league for so long.

