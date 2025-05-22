While it's been an interesting, up-and-down season for the Los Angeles Angels, one thing has been relatively constant: the Angels sure can hit the long ball. Yes, there was a stretch where the lineup could not hit water if they fell out of a boat, but by in large they have been able to put balls in seats with regularity. The Halos have hit 73 home runs this season, the third most in baseball behind the New York Yankees' 83 and the Los Angeles Dodgers' 81. Unlike many of the Yankees' players, the Angels do not generally hit cheap ones either.

The Angels now own the 2 longest home runs in baseball this season

The two farthest home runs hit this season were a 484 ft. homer by Mike Trout and a 470 footer by Logan O'Hoppe. Trout's, which obviously took place in April since he has yet to play a game this month, was one of two he crushed off of San Francisco's Landen Roupp on April 19th. O'Hoppe's just happened tonight against the Athletics in Sacramento off of JP Sears. Might there have been strong winds blowing out in the minor league stadium that the A's play in? Maybe...whatever. A bomb's a bomb.

Trout and O'Hoppe seemingly employ boom-or-bust approaches at the plate based on their absolute nukes but also their subpar strikeout numbers. O'Hoppe's 13 home runs are tied for the team lead (with Taylor Ward) and right behind them is Trout and his 9 homers from the 29 games he's played in thus far. On the flip side, O'Hoppe has a 33% K% and Trout sports a 30% rate. Both of those are below average marks on the Angels...who as a team have the worst K% in baseball.

O'Hoppe has a bat speed that only ranks in the 35th percentile, while Trout's calling card for his whole career has been how insanely strong he is and how much torque he can generate on his swings. Even here in his 15th season, Trout's bat speed is still much faster than most (it sits in the 70th percentile).

Fans are truly digging the long ball from their Halos this season, and the homers are even leading to wins these days! O'Hoppe and Trout owning the farthest hit balls in baseball should please and excite fans and keep them tuning in for more...especially with Trout's return seeming to be imminent.

