Since Friday May 16th on, MLB teams have played somewhere between five and seven games. The Los Angeles Angels have zero losses in that span, and are on their first five-game winning streak of the 2025 season thanks mostly to timely hitting and passable pitching (which is all fans can ask for right now). Sweeping the Dodgers made Angels fans feel things they have not in years, and now they are showing they can actually win games within the division with their back-to-back wins in Sacramento. Let's dive into how exactly the Angels have gotten themselves out of last place of the American League West and swept the so-called best team in baseball the last few days.

The impressive numbers behind the Angels' first 5-game winning streak of the year

The Angels have proven that their lineup can put balls in seats all season. It does not take a baseball expert to prove that hitting a lot of home runs leads to wins, but the Angels are certainly more dependent on the long ball than virtually every other team in the sport. For the year, the Angels rank third in baseball with a 4.0% HR% (HR/PA), and from the time their five-game streak started the Angels have a 5.4% rate...which is higher than any other team's. Since Friday, the Angels have hit a league leading 11 home runs.

From May 16th on, the Angels are slugging .530 as a team which only trails the Washington Nationals for the highest mark in that span. Taylor Ward, who has played in all five of these Angels games, leads the team with a .905 SLG, 1.321 OPS, three home runs, six extra base hits and 19 total bases.

Since Friday, every starter in the Angels' rotation has made a start. Jack Kochanowicz had the best start of his career against the Dodgers -- tossing 6.2 innings, allowing just five hits and one run to kick start the win streak. Yusei Kikuchi was tremendous yet again on Sunday to close out the sweep. Ron Washington is challenging his starters to stretch their starts these days in order to minimize the bullpen usage. They are, and the bullpen is responding well in the limited sample.

Yes, the Angels' atrocious bullpen is getting better! Since Friday, and while facing two of the most potent lineups in baseball, the Angels relievers have been perfectly fine... and that's great! The unit is obviously highlighted by Kenley Jansen, who is getting pretty overtaxed right now given both the state of the bullpen and the team leading in the 9th inning of games more often these days. Jansen has 3 saves during the five-game streak, and has a 4:0 K:BB in his 4.1 innings pitched.

Virtually all of the Angels' relievers stats are middle-of-the-road in that span. They have a .377 SLG since Friday, good for 13th best in baseball...a .262 batting average against, good for 18th in baseball... a .330 wOBA, good for 20th in baseball. Again, these are all improvements for this unit.

The team is getting better, and they are giving fans hope even while Mike Trout remains sidelined. As trade rumor season rears its head, perhaps the Angels can keep playing their way into being buyers at the trade deadline.

