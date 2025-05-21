Little by little, Mike Trout is making his way back to the Angels' lineup. The team's beat writer for The Athletic, Sam Blum, has been banging the drum all season about how the Angels are doing all they can to not divulge pertinent information regarding their players' injuries. Perhaps Blum got to them, as it seems fans are now receiving daily updates regarding Trout's return to the field. Or it might just be that Trout's rehab is going well for a change, and the staffers are finally upbeat that his injury will not end his season prematurely once again.

The Mike Trout injury updates and Angels' optimism are both increasing rapidly

Trout and the Angels are entirely positive right now, even if it might seem like the Angels' superstar is taking far more time to rehab his bone bruise than expected. It appears that Trout himself thinks the Angels are coddling him and preventing him from playing: “I’m more than certain Mike would probably tell you he’s ready to go now, but we’ve got to hold Mike back until we’re certain we’ve checked every box,” Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register. “He’s coming along. His eagerness to get back on the field is mounting.”

It makes all the sense in the world that the Angels would not indulge Trout's whims as he recovers, given how the last few seasons have gone. However, it appears he is pretty much all the way back physically. Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com even surmised that he might return before the month of May ends. Trout's jogging has progressed and it appears he will be running the bases sooner rather than later. Given how poorly Jorge Soler has hit lately, perhaps Trout will be slotted into the batting order earlier than expected as a full-time designated hitter. It might behoove both the Angels and Trout to keep him as the DH for a little while upon his clearance, as it will get Trout's bat back into the lineup soon and keep him off his feet.

Another reason Trout could come back any day now is the fact that he claims he will not need a rehab assignment. This is not an uncommon occurrence, in fact it was interesting that he even embarked on a rehab stint last year as he tended to his meniscus. Players of Trout's caliber usually pick and choose whether or not they need extra reps before returning to the team.

Trout was eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list almost two weeks ago, but his return is imminent. The team is 9-8 without him and on a five game winning streak.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout