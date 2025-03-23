The Angels trade fans' least favorite player to the Braves for a once promising arm

The Angels and Braves have made yet another trade, and it will be music to Angels fans' ears. José Suarez is gone, as he was sent to the Braves according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2. Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Angels will be receiving Ian Anderson back in the trade. Both Anderson and Suarez are out of minor league options and were on the verge of getting designated for assignment. Suarez could still get DFA'd soon by the Braves, like they did with Griffin Canning when they traded Jorge Soler for him. Anderson, who is still only 26-years-old, seems like a lock for the Angels' Opening Day roster as the team's long reliever.

Much like Scott Kingery, Ian Anderson has not been in the big leagues since 2022. He was a part of the Braves' World Series winning team in 2021, which was his best professional season hands down. Since then, he has dealt with myriad injuries and has been ineffective when he has been healthy. That being said, he is a fun pitcher to watch when he's right as his bread and butter is a nasty changeup that he throws with incredible conviction. Anderson being added into the fold might mean either Garrett McDaniels will be offered back to the Dodgers, Reid Detmers is sent to Triple-A, or maybe even somebody like José Quijada gets DFA'd.

Anderson is the second Braves pitcher acquired by Perry Minasian in the last week, as this comes on the heels of the Angels acquiring Angel Perdomo. It's no secret that Minasian is in constant contact with his former organization, and is always looking to scrape the bottom of their barrel for more talent. The list of players who have joined the two organizations since Minasian took over as the Angels' general manager is astronomically long.

Suarez was once a fan favorite, as he was one of very few non-Ohtani pitchers who actually posted decent numbers in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The fans turned on him eventually, however, given his paltry stats from 2023 on and his frequent issues with his weight and desire to play. It's genuinely shocking that the Angels were able to get someone back for Suarez, who cleared waivers last season. Minasian sure knows how to butter up Alex Anthopoulos.

