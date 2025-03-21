Powerful Angels offseason addition's spring performance rights a 2024 wrong

Throughout the offseason, the Angels had been linked to Anthony Santander and Pete Alonso, two of the market's premier power bats, ultimately whiffing on both. After a 2024 season that saw the Halos rank 28th in the majors in slugging with a .369 team mark, reinforcements were absolutely needed.

However, somewhat flying under the radar, was an early offseason trade that saw the Angels flip disappointing starting pitcher Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for the thunderous Jorge Soler back on Halloween.

There was a lot to like about Soler, following the trade, but his addition was not without questions. First, he was another right-handed bat added to a lineup that had a glut of them and urgently needed power from the left side. Second, he is a primary DH, clogging up the position to the point where other hitters can rarely cycle through.

The Angels tried leaving the DH spot open last season, and it was an unmitigated disaster. Mike Trout didn't get enough run there and ended up playing a career-low 29 games due to a torn meniscus. In total, the Angels had 16 different players log two games or more at DH and that group combined for a hideous .206/.284/.323 line with 12 homers and a 73 wRC+.

Jorge Soler's epic spring training has been just what the doctor ordered

In some ways, it was easy to be down on the Soler acquisition. The 33-year-old still didn't solve the need for a lefty power bat, putting increased pressure on the contact-focused Nolan Schanuel to start displaying some pop.

His presence also limits Trout's ability to get reps at DH, putting the Angels' most important player at risk of missing time more often by forcing him to play the field every day. Then, there's Soler's 2024 performance.

The Braves essentially salary dumped him despite a reasonable contract that pays him an AAV of $16 million over the next two seasons. Contrast that with the contracts that Alonso and Santander received, and he's a relative bargain. However, his 21 homers last year were the lowest of any season where he's topped 500 plate appearances.

Still, it's worth remembering that Soler's 2024 performance was good, his .241/.338/.442 line generated a 119 wRC+, even if it wasn't as impactful as Angels fans would like.

His spring training barrage, however, shows that there's more ceiling to his offensive game than what he displayed in 2024. Through 50 spring plate appearances, Soler has launched 4 homers, none of which were of the cheap variety.

He's also smacked a pair of doubles while walking at a 12% clip. All told, his line has been an extremely impressive .326/.420/.651 this spring. While he's always been a three-true-outcomes kind of hitter, meaning him batting anywhere close to .300 this season is not likely, his power and patience will be a welcome additon to the Halos lineup.

Spring stats don't mean everything, but for an accomplished veteran like Soler, it's a good barometer that he's locked in to start the year. His skills rectify a huge flaw with the 2024 team, and the lineup will be significantly more potent with him in it.

If anything, his spring performance cements the trade as one of the best moves of the offseason, not just for the Angels, but among the entire league. The Angels weakest attribute is a good deal stronger with him in the fold.

