The case for and against Angels fans rooting for Shohei Ohtani in Game 7

The Angels and their fans wait alongside the rest of the world of MLB as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays prepare for a Game 7 in what has been a historic World Series. And nothing made fans more eager than hearing Shohei Ohtani would be taking the mound to start the game for the Dodgers in what will be a career-defining moment - whether good or bad. And the question lands on the laps of Halo fans - should the Halo faithful be rooting for or against Ohtani on the biggest stage in baseball?

The case for rooting against Ohtani

This is easy - Shohei Ohtani used to be an Angels MVP and is now a Dodgers MVP. That in andof itself makes rooting against him easy. He is arguably the best player of all time, and left the Angels for their big brother up the I-5. The rivalry between the Angels and Dodgers existed long before Ohtani joined them, but him crossing the line added a new level to the Freeway Series rivalry (and made sweeping the Dodgers twice as nice). Angels fans hate the Dodgers, and thus, root against anyone of their team, simple as that.

The case for rooting for Ohtani

If there is one thing that Angels fans dislike more than the Dodgers, it is their own owner, Arte Moreno. Through all the reporting available, Moreno had the option to match the contract that the Dodgers offered to Ohtani, but was not interested in paying deferred money. And once he made his decision there, Ohtani and the Dodgers became an official union. Moreno loves his splash signings (and could derail the Angels once again this off season), but for some reason scoffed at the idea of bringing the best player of all time - who happens to be the biggest money maker the sport has ever seen as well - back to Anaheim.

And so, with every home run Ohtani hits and strikeout he blazes past hitters, Arte Moreno looks worse. If Ohtani goes out and pitches six shutout innings with double-digit strikeouts on the way to securing back-to-back World Series titles, Moreno's reputation might never recover. And while it would hurt the fans as well seeing what could have been with Ohtani if the Angels ever fielded a competent team around him, knowing Moreno looks even worse might take the sting away a little bit.