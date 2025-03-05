The Deebo Samuel trade should inspire the Angels to go get Luis Robert Jr.

On face value, there isn't much similarity between the NFL and MLB. Football is an electric start-stop race down the field, while baseball is about the long game with so much happening in the seemingly idle moments. However, one thing is for sure, the Angels should learn a lesson from the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

The Commanders just swung a trade for a star with a unique and tantalizing skillset, acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to shore up one of the most important positions on the field, wide receiver. The Angels should do the same to shore up center field.

The Angels opened a hole in center by deciding to move Mike Trout to right field on the eve of spring training. The move was made late, well after an already underwhelming center field free-agent market had dried up, leaving Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak as the prime contenders to take the center field mantle from the future Hall of Famer.

Adell and Moniak have both failed to live up to the enormous potential they had earlier in their careers, and now leave fans woefully underwhelmed at the proposition. There's real warts to both players' games that are valid causes for concern.

Can Adell play adequate defense in center after struggling for years in right? Can Moniak cut down the strikeouts and improve his plate discipline to become a positive factor at the plate? Those questions and more raise doubt in the viability of either candidate.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. could be the Angels' version of Deebo Samuel

The White Sox are open for business and they're prime asset, Luis Robert Jr. would fit like a glove with the Angels. Despite playing different sports, there are similarities between Samuel and Robert Jr. that can't be ignored.

Samuel is a versatile player who is a unique weapon as both a wide receiver and running back threat. Robert Jr., at his best, brings insane power typically reserved for lumbering sluggers to pair with exceptional speed and athleticism that shows through on both the bases and in the outfield.

2023 was Robert Jr.'s best showcase of that versatility shining through to deliver multi-faceted brilliance. He crushed 38 long balls, stole 20 bases, and posted 7 defensive runs saved and an eye-popping 13 outs above average.

The similarities between Samuel and Robert Jr. stretch beyond just versatility. Both players have battled injuries, sometimes more susceptible to them due to the uniqueness of their play-styles.

Both players are also coming off career-worst seasons, with Robert Jr. slashing just .224/.278/.378 with 14 homers and an 84 wRC+ last season. Samuel posted career-lows in receptions and receiving yards for a season in which he played at least 15 games.

Then there's the contract situation. Samuel is in the final year of his deal, as is Robert Jr. The difference is, Robert Jr.'s contract also has club-options for 2026 and 2027 at $20 million a piece. While he won't come as cheap as Samuel (who was traded for a fifth-round pick), the down year and hefty salary commitments if he is not to be just a one-year rental will depress Robert Jr.'s value. With the White Sox going nowhere fast, it makes sense for them to get whatever value they can for the soon-to-be 28-year-old.

That's good news for the Angels who have neither the depth nor top-end talent to typically acquire a star player in their prime. That leads to the final key similarity between these two situations, the similarity in team-building life-cycle between the Commanders and the Angels.

The Commanders were among one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023, finishing with a 4-13 record. Their young core, aided by the emergence of rookie signal caller Jayden Daniels, took a huge step forward in 2024 and they finished the year with a 12-5 mark, earning a Wild Card playoff berth.

The Angels' 2024 season was similar to that of the Commanders' 2023 campaign, featuring a burgeoning young core but ultimately struggling mightily and finishing with a 63-99 record, among the worst in the league. The Angels are hoping that their young core can take a step forward in 2025, supported by another year of development and some savvy veteran acquisitions.

The Angels may be a year behind the Commanders in their hopeful ascension, but opportunities to add a talent like Robert Jr. don't come around very often. Getting a chance to add a player of his caliber, at his age, without having to give up a piece of their current young core should be too enticing to pass up on.

While this is all hypothetical, there's no buzz connecting the Angels to Robert Jr., the team would be wise to learn from an NFL franchise that's been down a similar road, and make the big move to support their young core in hopes of ultimately building a perennial contender.

