The dream Angels roster if/when they do not add another player this offseason

It sure looks like the Angels' roster is finalized. The team is likely done spending money, even if it's for a cheap reliever. Arte Moreno does not want to potentially lose 1.25% of his net worth rather than 1% by investing more money into the 2025 Los Angeles Angels -- who are looking to bounce-back from their franchise nadir in 2024.

“I was not interested in spending $200 million,” Moreno said. “We needed too many things to spend $200 million.” The team currently is looking at a $202 million payroll, compared to the $215 million payroll they had in 2023. They have $20 million they could spend before they get to the luxury tax to fit in a bona fide stud like David Robertson, but Moreno might have closed up shop for the winter.

With that in mind, how could the Angels perfectly construct their team for Opening Day?

In a perfect world, Zach Neto will be fully healthy by Opening Day so he can build off of his stellar 2024 campaign. He is progressing slightly in his throwing program and is hitting off a tee, but he obviously has a long ways to go before he is fully right. The Angels are not putting a timetable on his return, as they do not want to rush him back to the field before he is 100% right. Neto will likely be delayed in his return to the Angels lineup, but let's say his shoulder is healed and pencil him in. We can dream, can't we?

The dream Angels lineup for Opening Day

vs. RHPs:

1. Soler—DH

2. Trout—9

3. Neto—6

4. Ward—7

5. Moncada**—5

6. O’Hoppe—2

7. Schanuel*—3

8. Moore—4

9. Moniak*—8



Bench: Adell, Newman, d’Arnaud, Rengifo**



* -- left-handed hitter

** -- switch-hitter

vs. LHPs:

1. Soler—DH

2. Trout—9

3. Neto—6

4. Ward—7

5. d'Arnaud—2

6. Rengifo**—5

7. Adell—8

8. Moore—4

9. Schanuel*—3



Bench: Moniak*, Newman, O'Hoppe, Moncada**



* -- left-handed hitter

** -- switch-hitter

That's right, let's get Christian Moore in there every day! Moore making the team would bump out guys like Niko Kavadas (Newman can operate as Schanuel's backup first baseman, he has experience there from last season), Scott Kingery, and Tim Anderson. If Moore does end up tearing up spring training and making the roster, he has to play every day for his development. In no way should he be a part-time player at the big league level at this point in his career.

Moore making the team in this dream scenario essentially pushes Rengifo and Moncada into a platoon at third base, which feels absolutely necessary given both of their injury histories. Like with Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud, Rengifo and Moncada have notable splits against left-handed and right-handed pitchers:

Rengifo's career wRC+ as a RHH vs. LHPs: 111

Rengifo's career wRC+ as a LHH vs. RHPs: 87

Moncada's career wRC+ as a LHH vs. RHPs: 110

Moncada's career wRC+ as a RHH vs. LHPs: 96

Jorge Soler is an atypical but ideal leadoff hitter. It's hard to ignore his career statistics batting no. 1 in the order, and the Angels likely want to avoid using Neto, Schanuel, or Moore there. Ron Washington noted Soler could slide down to cleanup, but if he is in the top three he has to be leadoff.

First look at Mike Trout in RF (in 2025), via @kcalnews: pic.twitter.com/c3Zm7Cxl9e — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) February 19, 2025

The Moniak and Adell platoon in centerfield is looking like a lock at this point, with Trout moving over to right. Ideally, the Angels can pull off a trade for Luis Robert Jr. to play every day in center...but we digress.