The list of Angels players who are out of minor league options for the 2025 season

The Angels have a few tricks up their sleeves when it comes to assembling their major league roster, but a few players' futures would be out of their control if they do not want them in Anaheim at any point in 2025. The team is using spring training to determine how they will set the major league team, and how many minor league options a player has left is incredibly relevant in how they will do so. If the Angels wanted to option these players to the minor leagues before Opening Day, they would need to be removed from the 40-man roster and clear waivers first -- Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, José Suarez, José Quijada, and Brock Burke.

Of that group, José Suarez is the most interesting name. The Angels designated the lefty for assignment as recently as last season. He ended up clearing waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels, who were basically out of pitchers by September, brought him back to the major league and 40-man roster and he pitched reasonably well to close out the year.

Suarez could be on the outside looking in for the bullpen group, as it appears he needs to beat out fellow left-handed pitcher Garrett McDaniels to win a job and avoid another DFA. McDaniels has looked spectacular this spring, and he could easily be a bigger part of the Angels' future than Suarez at this point in time. Suarez has much more major league experience, but his results have been sub-optimal for a few years and he is a couple years older than McDaniels. Even though Suarez looks trimmer and remains an intriguing player, before do not be surprised if the Angels DFA him yet again.

The other four Angels players who are out of options -- Adell, Moniak, Quijada, and Burke -- are mortal locks for the Opening Day roster. Moniak and Adell's standing with the team would have been on thin ice in spring training, but the organization did not bring in another capable centerfielder to squeeze them out. Adell and Moniak should platoon in centerfield with Mike Trout moving over to right field.

Quijada and Burke will be left-handed middle relievers for a team that boasts a plethora of lefties. Burke does not have a long track record of success in his career, but is being relied upon as if he does. Burke is right behind Kenley Jansen and Ben Joyce in the relief pitching corps, so he could easily be seen in 8th innings this season since the Angels will handle those two delicately. He pitched exceptionally well at the end of 2024, and his stuff has looked strong in spring training. Quijada is looking to avoid injury and turn in a full major league season for the first time in his career.

The Angels, emerging from a 99-loss season, do not want to lose assets, but could if those five do not show their value this year.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout