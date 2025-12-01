The underlying message the Angels are saying with Anthony Rendon buyout

When the Angels' 2025 season ended, there was some room for celebration as the team has taken a clear step forward and young stars like Zach Neto and Jo Adell transcended into stars throughout the season. The team was set up well for another increase in wins for 2026, with some decent money to spend in the offseason and an improving farm system.

When the team traded Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez, is was viewed as both a win-now move and a trade for the future given Rodriguez's four years of team control. The Angels had too many outfielders and not enough starters, so this trade was the best of both worlds.

Now, with the news of Anthony Rendon and the Angels negotiating a buyout this week, it is becoming clear what the Angels are intending to do this offseason, and makes the rest of their offseason make a lot more sense. The Angels, simply put, want to win in 2026.

Angels sending clear message with Anthony Rendon buyout reports

The Angels were set up to have an enormous amount of money to spend next offseason, and even with the Rendon buyout will still have roughly $100 million to spend if they desire to next offseason. However, the buyout signals an intent to spend with the best teams this offseason and truly contend for a playoff spot in 2026 rather than pretend to be competing for one throughout the season.

It makes even more sense when one considers the contracts of their front office. The Angels had the option to bring in a fresh face to lead the front office. Instead, they gave Perry Minasian one more season at the helm. He brought in Kurt Suzuki on a one-year deal as well. With both of them only under contract through 2026, Suzuki and Minasian's future in Anaheim will depend on the results the major league team produces next season.

The Ward-Rodriguez swap makes even more sense now too. The trade opened up about $13 million in payroll, which on top of Rendon's buyout will likely equate to a similar AAV that top free agents such as Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger will sign. It puts them squarely in contention to sign the most elite free agents if the team desires. They could also fill the fifth starter spot, sign a third baseman, and build out their bullpen if Minasian decides to go that route instead.

But if there is one thing that is true about Arte Moreno, it is that he loves to sign his superstars hitters.