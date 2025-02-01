The time is ripe for the Angels to finally upgrade their bullpen. At this point, literally anybody who's available would feel like an upgrade. If the regular season started tomorrow, José Suarez and Hans Crouse would have a really good chance of making the team. Well, it just so happens that a certain former Angels pitcher will get traded in the coming days by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Kirby Yates officially passed his physical and became the new member of the Dodgers' bullpen, their corresponding move was designating Ryan Brasier for assignment. Brasier, who was drafted by the Angels in 2006 and debuted with the Angels in 2013, would be a clear improvement for the 2025 bullpen. He is still going strong all these years later after posting stellar numbers for the Dodgers the past season and a half. The Dodgers will want to receive a prospect back for the 2x World Series champion in the now four day window they have to trade him.

For those people who say that the Angels and Dodgers do not make trades, there was an agreed upon trade in February, 2020 that would have sent Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, and Andy Pages to the Angels in exchange for Luis Rengifo and at least one unnamed prospect. It fell through because of the failed original terms of the Mookie Betts trade between the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins. For one, that shows you that the Angels and Dodgers do make calls with one another regarding trades. For another, it gives you hope that the Angels can still make moves to round out their roster even this late into the offseason.

The Angels' general manager, Perry Minasian, has been vocal about upgrading every facet of the roster this offseason. Except for the bullpen (unless you count Rule-5 pick Garrett McDaniels), he has signed and traded for players to supplement every position group so far. The remaining free agent bullpen arms are not the most appealing, and come with flaws and red flags. The best name is the soon-to-be 40-year-old David Robertson, who many expect to re-sign with the Rangers at some point. If he does not end up re-signing with Texas, there should be plenty of other teams trying to pluck him. Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel are out there, but they are escalating in age, their performances are declining (unlike Robertson), and Jansen will likely receive a relatively high AAV.

While Brasier has age and injury concerns as well, he will come at a cheap cost financially and in a trade. There will be a robust market of teams looking to add Brasier, but it will likely only cost the Angels a lower-level prospect in order to get him. The Angels do not have the most robust farm system, but it has improved significantly under the current front office regime. All it would likely take is one ACL or DSL prospect that the Dodgers are keen on to land a much-needed, cheap upgrade for the bullpen.

