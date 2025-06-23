There's a case to be made that the Angels have never build out a better roster around Mike Trout than they have in this season. In 2025, the lowly, woe-begotten franchise has several players that have serious trade value around the league and All-Star level talent. However, the new face of the franchise looks on the outside looking in for the Midsummer Classic that is taking place in Atlanta, GA next month.

Newest American League All Star balloting pic.twitter.com/TMNhjLwZib — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 23, 2025

This Angels player is in danger of All-Star snub after latest voting update

Every Angels position player not named Mike Trout is in danger of missing the All-Star Game, but Zach Neto currently ranking seventh amongst American League shortstops on the ballot is utterly absurd. The Angels' cornerstone player missed the first month of the season, but his 11 home runs is tied with Houston's Jeremy Peña and Toronto's Bo Bichette for most home runs from primary shortstops in the league. In fact, his 4.3% HR% and .211 ISO are by far the highest marks in the American League. Neto's .481 SLG ranks 4th and his 27 extra base hits rank 5th in the league.

In terms of defense, the Angels have turned more double plays than any other team in baseball. Neto's defense has come along over the course of the season, as he eased his way back in following his return from offseason shoulder surgery, but his 6 defensive runs saved ranks 6th amongst MLB shortstops.

It's simply ridiculous that Neto finds himself behind Trey Sweeney and Anthony Volpe, given that his performance this season is pretty on-par with that of Peña and Bichette. Clearly, Jacob Wilson and Bobby Witt Jr. should be first and second in the vote.

Not only is Neto far behind in the voting, but Logan O'Hoppe unfortunately finds himself in 5th place for the AL catcher vote. The Angels' backstop is struggling mightily this month, but started looking more like himself against Houston over the weekend. Taylor Ward, who is tied for the 10th most home runs in baseball, finds himself comically behind the rest of the American League outfielders on the ballot. Ward ranks 18th in the AL outfielder vote, which is another travesty.

It appears that Trout might be the only Angels representation on the position player side, but one or several of José Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen can squeak into the All-Star Game on the pitching side.

