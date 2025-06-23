The Angels' edge will be put to the test in their series against the Red Sox

When the Angels called up Christian Moore, they aimed to add more thump into their lineup and an every day second baseman who could give the team a spark. “He came from a place where he created an atmosphere and an edge,” acting manager Ray Montgomery said of the Angels' top prospect. “He’ll tell you that. I think he thrives that way. I think that’s part of who he is.” Moore's 10-game MLB career has been a memorable one thus far -- his first big league hit was a triple against his hometown team, he clubbed his first home run when the Angels were down 2-1 in the seventh inning against their hated division rival Astros...and the rookie notably made his presence known during a benches-clearing quarrel.

The Angels-Astros series over the weekend included some beef. Zach Neto was struck on the hand by a 95 MPH heater from Hunter Brown on Friday, and the Angels' star shortstop immediately took exception to it. Neto got into it with Brown, and with Detroit's Tarik Skubal earlier in the season, which speaks to his hyper-competitiveness when facing the best pitchers on the best teams in baseball. During the skirmish against Houston, Neto's double play partner in Moore got face-to-face with Brown, did some finger pointing and had some choice words for the American League Cy Young candidate. Moore is providing the team with a shot-in-the-arm with his bat and his fire.

Christian Moore grew up loving the Yankees, so he hates the Houston Astros pic.twitter.com/CTYMUYaEQR — Landon Raby (@lambo_raby10) June 21, 2025

In more ways than one, the Angels have shown fight all season. Against an objectively better team in Houston, they battled all the way down to their final at bats in both losses. The Angels' lineup is alsoranked by FanGraphs as the most clutch in baseball, showcasing their players' ability to show up when their backs are against the wall.

Well, the Angels are welcoming the Boston Red Sox to town this week -- a team who they need to beat out to make the playoffs and one in which they had an altercation with earlier this month. The tempers might fly at the Big A once more.

The Angels' edge will be put to the test in their series against the Red Sox

The Red Sox are coming off an exasperating series in San Francisco in which they lost two of three to the Rafael Devers-led Giants. Boston's bullpen and defense completely melted down yesterday, and the emotionality clearly took hold towards the end of the game. Jarren Duran got himself ejected after a replay review did not go his way, and the whole lineup has the look of guys who are trying to show that they do not need Devers to compete. The Red Sox currently hold a two-game lead over the Angels in the AL wild card standings, and will undoubtedly be looking for revenge after losing a series at home against the Halos that included antics.

Tyler Anderson and Barry Enright got into it with Red Sox coaches the last time the two teams squared off, after it came out that the Red Sox first base coach may or may not have been relaying Anderson's pitches to the batters mid-game. T.A. will be taking the mound tomorrow.

It's go time for both the Red Sox and Angels, and there will very likely be some on-field frustration shown by whichever team performs worse than the other at the Big A this week.

