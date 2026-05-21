This talented (but flawed) Angels hitter must be on the trade block if things don't turn around

The deeper the Los Angeles Angels get into the 2026 season, the more it looks as if they'll be sellers when the trade deadline comes around. Los Angeles has the worst record in the league, and with both GM Perry Minasian and manager Kurt Suzuki likely on their way out of town, the Halos feel destined for a hard-reset ahead of the August 3 deadline.

The MLB trade deadline can be tricky to navigate. Teams like the Angels typically don't want to give up on those individuals who can be part of the next contending team. In other words, it's doubtful that LA will be looking to move Zach Neto or Jose Soriano — though they could get quite the haul if they put either player on the trade block.

Angels should look to trade Jo Adell before it's too late

Jo Adell is a different story, however. The former first-round pick finally came into his own last season, hitting .236/.293/.485 with 37 home runs and 98 RBI. He struggled with the move to center field in 2025, but has shown off his glove multiple times since moving back to his home in right field.

But Adell is far from an ideal player. In fact, he's a flawed player in many respects. While the 27-year-old has light-tower power, he also strikes out a fair amount. Adell's actually lessened that number this season (23.2% K-rate), but for his career, he owns a 29.4% strikeout rate.

Oftentimes, that number is inflated because of Adell's inability to lay off pitches outside the strike zone. He's among the worst in the league this season with a 38.7% chase rate, a number that's even higher than it was in 2025. Adell also fails to draws walks with any consistency, as evidenced by his minuscule 3.5% walk rate.

But while Angels fans have been privy to these shortcomings over the years, others may just see the power numbers; which are hard to ignore. Several contending teams in need of some pop — the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners — might love having Adell's bat in the lineup.

Adell is under team control through next season. That matters. Teams are much more willing to sacrifice top prospects if they know the player they're acquiring will be with them for more than just one season.

With that in mind, unless Suzuki and the Angels can turn things around in the coming weeks, Los Angeles' front office needs to offload Adell before the trade deadline. Holding onto him might help them in the short-term, but it's time for the Halos to start thinking about the bigger picture.