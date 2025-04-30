The Angels are showing that they will promote anybody in their pipeline to the majors if it means he will provide a shot in the arm for their lifeless team, and they have an intriguing prospect with big league experience who could get a call sometime soon. Niko Kavadas, who came over to the Angels from the Red Sox last season in the Luis García trade, is the no. 30 prospect in the system and is showing he could contribute something the team is lacking right now. The Angels parted ways with J.D. Davis, who was blocking Kavadas, meaning they might have some use for Kavadas should there be another open roster spot in the near-future.

Top-30 prospect could profit following Angels most recent roster move

Nolan Schanuel fouled a ball hard off of his knee against the Twins, causing him to be removed from Saturday's game and miss Sunday's matchup. He is back in the lineup now, and it will be interesting to see how he responds following the bruise. With Schanuel back full-time, the Angels cast Davis off who filled in at first base with Schanuel absent from the lineup. Depending on how Schanuel looks in his return to the lineup, or if there's another injury/DFA to a struggling player, the Angels should seriously consider calling up Kavadas.

Kavadas vs. Ryan Noda is a niche argument for Angels fans. If the big league team wants a left-handed pinch hitter/bench player moving forward, one of those two is the answer. Well, so far at Triple-A Salt Lake, Kavadas has the better batting average, SLG, OPS, ISO, K%, HR%, and wOBA. He is not a perfect player and certainly will not help the Angels' atrocious strikeout numbers, but if he catches fire then he could be a high-impact player given his raw, in-game power.

The Angels have shown that if they are not hitting dingers, then they are not scoring. Kavadas is the best left-handed power prospect the organization has at any level, and could potentially add another layer the Angels lineup that they might need.

Without Davis, the Angels have no clear-cut back-up first baseman for Schanuel. The Angels strategically planned on Schanuel playing every day before the regular season began, but if he needs some more off-days moving forward to ease up any lingering knee issues then Kavadas could find his way onto the roster...as the alternative is playing Kevin Newman or Travis d'Arnaud at first base.

