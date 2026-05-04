Top Angels draft pick is pushing for a speedy promotion with his early-season dominance

Los Angeles Angels top 2025 draft pick Tyler Bremner was the subject of much criticism when he was selected second overall. The young right-hander is chock-full of talent, but he was picked as much for his signability and cost-savings as for his potential. Specifically, Bremner needs to answer the bell as to whether or not he can develop a useful breaking ball, while proving that he can stay healthy.

The big question is, could he be fast-tracked to the majors? You know the Angels are itching to do it, but he'd have to prove that he's ready to move at warp speed. His explosive fastball and lethal changeup, plus a steely sense of composure and hard-earned sense of maturity after losing his mother to a battle with breast cancer a month before the draft, have him set to maximize his chances for a meteoric rise.

After dominating at Hi-A Tri-City to complete his first month of professional ball, the 22-year-old is showing that he's ready to ride the rocket ship.

Tyler Bremner is proving that he's on track to help Angels' rotation at some point in 2026

Through four starts, Bremner has logged 16 2/3 innings with a 1.08 ERA. He's punching out hitters at a face-melting 39.7% clip, while his walks (just five in total) come in at a superb 7.9%. Opposing hitters are batting just .207 against him.

Baseball America (subscription required) named Bremner as one of 10 pitching prospects who stood out in April, noting his excellent fastball-changeup combo, but also reiterating that he needs work to build his breaking ball into a more whiff-inducing weapon.

Given the degree to which Bremner has dominated Hi-A hitters, many are beginning to feel that a promotion to Double-A Rocket City is imminent. The sooner that happens, the more likely it is that we see the UC Santa Barbara product up with the big club at some point this season.

The Angels could use the injection of talent into the rotation. Jose Soriano put together an otherworldly first month, and Jack Kochanowicz has been surprisingly good so far, but the rest of Los Angeles's rotation leaves much to be desired.

The Angels have used eight starters already this season, and only Soriano and Kochanowicz have ERAs under 4.28 thus far. On top of that, the Halos' gambles on Alek Manoah and Grayson Rodriguez have crashed and burned so far, as the oft-injured hurlers have yet to take the mound.

A lot of Bremner's hopes for a major league arrival in 2026 will depend on how he handles Double-A, a place where he'll need to show growth with the breaking ball. If he excels, Triple-A is a mere formality, and he'll be up soon.

The question at that point, though, is whether it will be worth it? The Angels have been struggling mightily recently, though the general ineptitude present in the AL West has kept them from getting buried completely in the early going.

Should they claw back by midseason, Bremner could be just the shot in the arm they need down the stretch to, dare we say, compete. However, if they keep scuffling, patience will be the better path. At that point, Bremner should only be called up in September for a brief cup of coffee to get his feet wet.

One way or another, Bremner seems poised to play for the Angels in 2026. Let's just hope it means he's pitching meaningful games.