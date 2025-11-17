Two former Mariners could fall into Angels' lap after Josh Naylor signing

The Angels had to sit and watch while the Seattle Mariners got the MLB offseason rolling by bringing Josh Naylor back on a 5-year deal likely worth between $90 and $100 million. In the first major move of the offseason, the Mariners brought back the trade deadline acquisition that became both a key offensive weapon for them as well as a favorite within their clubhouse and fan base. And while the Mariners could still find ways to spend money in the offseason, bringing back Naylor as apart of their offensive core alongisde Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez is likely their big move of the offseason. And while watching a division rival bring back a big bat hurts, the Angels could find a way to turn this signing into a win for them.

Two Mariners could find themselves joining Angels after Mariners' big deal

With Naylor taking up a lot of the money that the Mariners had to spend this offseason, they are likely bidding farewell to their other big free agents as they look to find upgrades for their bullpen and other holes on their roster. That likely means they will not be outbidding other teams for the services of infielders Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez this offseason. And with that, the Angels have a real chance to strike this offseason.

Eugenio Suarez was the hottest bat available last July (outside of maybe Jo Adell, who the Angels were never going to trade). Prior to the trade that sent he and Naylor to the Mariners, Suarez had hit 36 home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks while hitting .248. He was one of the best hitters in baseball, and then his contact rate fell off in Seattle. While he did hit 13 home runs for the Mariners over the final two months of the season, Suarez's batting average dropped to .189 as he turned into an incredibly streaky hitter.

The Angels' third base position was a tough one in 2025. Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo both dealt with issues throughout the season (be it slumps, injury, or poor defense at the hot corner) and now both hit free agency. Suarez is still a fine defender, and his bat is clearly on a different level than either of those two.

As for Polanco, he could provide that left-handed hitting the Angels are rumored to be looking for. While the plans for Christian Moore remain unclear in 2026, most fans want him to be the starting second baseman on Opening Day. However, for a general manager and manager on one-year deals in Perry Minasian and Kurt Suzuki, respectively, they may not want their jobs to rely on a Moore breakout. Polanco would bring veteran stability at second base while potentially filling in at third base at times as well. Even if Moore is the future, bringing in a bat like Polanco would be a wise move for the Angels, and it is a lot more possible with Naylor back in Seattle.