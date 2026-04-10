Vaughn Grissom's return should force the Angels to admit this offseason mistake

Vaughn Grissom should be nearing a return to the Los Angeles Angels' roster. After flaming out with the Boston Red Sox, Grissom was expected to have an extended runway at the major league level in LA. It wasn't the start he was hoping for, landing on the IL with a wrist injury, but he should be back with the team within the next week.

Wrapping up a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, Grissom has 11 hits in 31 plate appearances with 2 doubles. There's no shortage of struggling veterans on the Angels' roster, and Grissom's return could prevent a desperate change that the Halos are looking for.

The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher touched on Grissom's return during a recent Q&A with readers, and made it clear that the team is still very much interested in seeing what the 25-year-old has to offer.

With Grissom being out of minor-league options, there will be some roster gymnastics required upon his return. While Fletcher suggests the likely move would either be Jeimer Candelario being designated for assignment or Bryce Teodiso optioned, there's another move on the table that the Angels must consider.

Vaughn Grissom's return should bring a deserving end to Yoan Moncada's Angels' tenure.

If the Angels wanted to cut their losses with Candelario, fine. Candelario is very much proving to be the lost hitter that he was with the Cincinnati Reds over the last few years, and isn't long for the roster anyway.

The greater victory would be the Angels admitting the mistake of bringing back Yoan Moncada. Short of the fact that he is only making $4 million, there's no justification for Moncada to be on the roster. He's carrying a 44 wRC+ through his first 45 plate appearances, and his work in the field has left much to be desired.

There are very few wrong options in front of the Angels when considering the corresponding roster move for Grissom's return. But if Perry Minasian wanted to show an ounce of interest in keeping his job beyond this season, he would rid the roster of the Moncada problem and not think twice about it.