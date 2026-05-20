Viral Angels' "Sell the team" chant narrative completely ignores what actually happened

Unless you have been hiding under a rock for the last several years, you are probably aware that the sentiment among Los Angeles Angels fans towards Arte Moreno is at an all-time low right now. Despite Moreno's best attempts to spin *checks notes* questionable survey results to explain his decision-making, Angels fans are clearly over Moreno's tenure as owner and are letting him know it more and more with their words and actions. However, the latest outburst led to a bizarre viral moment that requires explanation.

During the Angels' game against the Athletics on Tuesday, which ended up being an embarrassing loss, Angels fans in left field were chanting "Sell the team!" which is noteworthy, but to be expected at this point. However, one Angels fan account's glib explanation that Kurt Suzuki acknowledged the chants was absolutely not what it seemed.

“ARTE SUCKS!” #SellTheTeam



Hoping this is the new norm 💯 pic.twitter.com/4NXaTCwmE3 — The Angels Suck (@HalosAnonymous) May 20, 2026

No, Kurt Suzuki was not acknowledging or approving of Angels fans chanting "Sell the team"...probably

Look, it is possible that, deep down, Suzuki is regretting his choice to take the Angel's manager job. It is a thankless position in charge of a roster that can't seem to get out of its own way, and that is getting zero actual support from ownership or the front office. When Suzuki eventually moves on (which is looking increasingly likely to happen after this season), perhaps we will find out how he really felt about this whole Moreno/Perry Minasian situation.

However, those who actually think that Suzuki's gesture to left field on Tuesday night was acknowledging the chants when he gestured to left field need to take a hard look in the mirror. Beyond The Halo (the Twitter/X account in question) was pretty clearly joking, and we appreciate a good troll as much as anyone, but there are actual humans (probably...bots are everywhere, after all) that believe that is what happened, and that is enough to lose faith in humanity by itself. The guy was gesturing to the bullpen like EVERY other manager does and nothing more.

The real story here is that Angels fans are getting more and more bold in voicing their displeasure with Moreno. While the embattled Angels owner may want to hide behind fan satisfaction surveys to justify his miserly ways, you can bet that the next time surveys go out, Angels fans are going to make sure that their voices are heard, and it isn't going to be pretty.