Vladimir Guerrero's salary negotiations give the Angels a clear idea of his price tag

In a recent conversation with ESPN, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the world a clear idea of what it will take to win his services in the upcoming offseason. The Angels would be wise to take note.

The latest generational talent to hit the free agent market won't come cheap as he made his demands, 15 years and a shade under $600 million known as his self-imposed spring training deadline to sign an extension has come and gone, ensuring he will test free agency at season's end.

For months speculation has run rampant as to which teams will be true contenders to land Guerrero, as he's made it clear that all 30 teams will have a shot to make their pitch to him when the time comes next offseason.

For the Angels, the latest news means that while he'll cost less than Juan Soto's record-setting contract, the idea of a pseudo-hometown discount for the team that employed his Hall of Fame father during his formative years is not in the cards.

That said, the Angels could become major players in the Guerrero sweepstakes, but two major issues must be ironed out first.

If the Angels want to land the next big fish, they must provide two key answers

Guerrero is looking to spend the rest of his career with his next team, and surely he'll want that team to be a winner. Coming off a franchise-worst 63-99 campaign in 2024, the Angels will have to show significant progress in 2025 to prove that they are on the right path.

The good news is there's an exciting young core led by the likes of Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Jose Soriano, Ben Joyce, and others already in place. That in addition to the opportunity to play with one of baseball's greatest icons, Mike Trout, with whom Vladdy Jr. could form one of the best one-two punches in the league could be very enticing -- if the Angels show significant signs of growth this season.

The second obstacle, one which is completely within the Angels' control, will be their willingness to spend. Arte Moreno's recent comments have cast some doubt.

The Angels' divisive owner was adamant that the team couldn't afford $200 million for a starter despite desperately needing an ace to lead the rotation, throws some cold water on the idea that they'll spend the roughly $600 million necessary to reel in Guerrero.

However, the team has very little long-term money on their books. 2026 is the final year of Anthony Rendon's albatross contract. Once that expires, only the remainder of Mike Trout's 12-year $426 million extension will carry significant weight on the Angels' books until its expiration in 2031.

Speaking of that Trout contract, the extension shows that the Angels have been willing to wade into the deep end for a generational talent in the past. Guerrero's 15-year $600 million ask would only be approximately $4.5 million more in AAV than the pact that the club signed with Trout back in 2019.

Of the two questions, one is firmly within the Angels' control. They will have to decide if they're willing to open the checkbook to spend what's required to land Vladdy Jr. The second question is more up in the air, and 2025's progress, or lack there of, will be the deciding factor as to whether or not the Angels have any shot at all at landing one of the most feared hitters in the game.

