Yankees just made life easier (and harder) for Angels in Cody Bellinger fantasy

Over the weekend, news broke that the New York Yankees are turning their attention away from a potential Cody Bellinger reunion after negotiations with his agent Scott Boras have reached an impasse. Though some would perceive that as an open door for the Los Angeles Angels, it's not quite that simple.

Sometimes Boras gets it right — look at the contracts he negotiated for Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman this offseason. But sometimes his tactics have a way of backfiring. Bellinger is almost always at the center of that chaos.

After Bellinger won 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year honors with the Chicago Cubs, Boras tried to turn that into a lucrative long-term contract the following offseason. The result was Bellinger returning to the Cubs on a deal that favored the team but afforded him an opt-out in 2024 and 2025. A trade from the Cubs to the Yankees later, and an impressive season in New York, Boras is once again trying to get his client that elusive long-term deal.

A door is open for Cody Bellinger but the Angels won't be the team walk through

The problem, however, is that Boras and Bellinger hold almost no leverage. Outside of the Yankees, the New York Mets could be interested in the former National League MVP, but not before they explore a potential deal with Kyle Tucker.

The Cubs were a theoretical suitor for Bellinger, but their five-year deal with Bregman all but rules out that possibility. Like the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be interested, but only on a short-term deal with a high AAV. They also would likely prefer Tucker to Bellinger under that scenario.

It seems like it's Yankees or bust for Bellinger, and that is important context for the latest update. The Yankees reportedly have an offer on the table for Bellinger with an AAV around $30M, but the deal is believed to be capped at 5 years. Boras is seeking a seven-year deal, leading ESPN's Buster Olney to report over the weekend that New York is pivoting to other targets such as Tucker and Bo Bichette.

It feels like this is a public ploy from the Yankees to force Boras' hand, and that is why it remains unlikely that the Bellinger dream comes true for the Angels. Not to mention, they shouldn't be viewed as the team that would be willing to meet Boras' astronomical demands.