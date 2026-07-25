Zach Neto trade rumors reveal shocking Arte Moreno shift with Angels

Arte Moreno doesn’t sell. Or at least he didn’t. That’s practically a franchise bylaw at this point. He’s refused to blow things up during Mike Trout’s prime, reportedly blocking moves like trading Shohei Ohtani or nixing a Luis Rengifo deal years ago that his front office worked out. He’s made a career of kicking the can down the road and hoping next season fixes itself. So when you hear that the Los Angeles Angels might be willing to move Zach Neto, a homegrown shortstop years from free agency, it’s noteworthy.

Jeff Passan reported the Angels are “listening” on Neto, and Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic noted that the Red Sox see him as a strong fit in Boston. Passan pegged the odds of an actual trade just 30 percent, so we shouldn’t sound the alarms just yet, but even having his name in the conversation is a very real departure from how this organization typically operates.

John Mozeliak changes the calculus for the Angels at the trade deadline

The obvious explanation for the shift is Mozeliak. He took over as the Angels’ baseball operations lead in late June after Perry Minasian was fired. Mozeliak, of course, spent 18 years running baseball operations in St. Louis, where he won a World Series and won a whole lot of games overall. That track record is why the Angels brought him in to at least temporarily run things, because he provides institutional credibility they haven’t had in years.

More than the past, though, is what Mozeliak said about his authority. He was asked directly about working under an owner who has meddled many times in the past, and he said, “I definitely feel like Mr. Moreno is trusting me to get this right.” Again, we’ll see, but that doesn’t sound like a throwaway line. Moreno has a long history of getting in the way of his baseball people, and Mozeliak saying that publicly suggests something has actually shifted.

That brings us to Neto, who might be the ultimate litmus test if the Angels have changed. He’s a 25-year-old shortstop who comes into the weekend tied for the American League lead in runs scored with 69. He still has three years of club control after this season. Trading a player like him isn’t something even a fully empowered baseball ops boss does lightly.

Neto is hitting .238/.326/.446 with 19 home runs in a lineup that badly needs the thump. That his name is out there, paired with Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano, tells you that Mozeliak doesn’t see any player as untouchable. That alone separates this deadline from the last several under Moreno’s leadership.

It fits a pattern that Angels fans have watched for weeks. A true firesale means starting over. It means moving players who never would have been traded in the past to help rebuild a farm system and make it sustainable. Trading Neto specifically could be the bold reset this roster has desperately needed for years. Neither argument requires Moreno’s blessing to make sense on paper. But what’s different is that the front office running the team appears to have the room to actually do it.

It doesn’t mean Neto is definitely getting traded. There’s a world where the lingering effects of his early-season shoulder injury make teams a little more cautious so the offers aren’t good enough. He’s dealt with soreness in that shoulder multiple times, and any team giving up real value will want their medical team on it.

Boston’s interest could cool easily if his numbers dip. Deadlines have a way of producing a lot of smoke and only a little fire sometimes. And, going back to Passan’s evaluation, 30 percent is far more than 0, but it’s still more likely than not that he’s an Angel on August 4.

But for an organization that has spent a long time proving it won’t do something like this, no matter what, even that chance is news. Mozeliak was brought in to fix what was clearly broken, and this is the first real test of whether he actually has that freedom. Angels fans need to watch this one very closely.