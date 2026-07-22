Building the dream Angels trade deadline if John Mozeliak starts a true fire sale

This isn't news to anyone who has followed the Los Angeles Angels this year at all, but the team is a mortal lock to be sellers at the trade deadline. It is abundantly clear that the playoffs are in the cards in 2026, and the Angels don't undergo a complete overhaul of the front office right in the middle of the season if they are looking to stand pat or be buyers at the deadline.

The only real question is how far the Angels will go as sellers. If they had an interim GM that didn't have much of a track record, the sell-off would probably be modest. However, the Angels went out and nabbed John Mozeliak before the draft to run their front office instead of playing out the string with Perry Minasian or a short-term fix. That feels like a move one makes to start a true sell-off and usher in change, so it is time to start thinking big.

Here is what a dream Angels trade deadline could look like if the fire sale is truly on

We are using the term "dream" loosely here. Yes, the ideal scenario is where the Angels end up with five or more All-Stars, and they don't give anything of value. However, there is also no chance that happens, even in this seller's market. Instead, this is a look at semi-reasonable scenarios that could easily happen, and that would make any sort of Angels fire sale a true success.

Angels trade Zach Neto for a package of multiple good prospects on both sides of the ball.

It is probably time to accept that the Angels' competitive window and the track of Zach Neto's career are no longer aligned. Neto is certainly a flawed player, but he would have real value to any contender that needs a bat, and there is little chance that LA will be good again while Neto is under contract.

That is important because Neto could command a true haul given his three years of team control beyond 2026 and the lack of viable bats on the trade market. In fact, there is a good chance that LA would be able to add quality prospects on both sides of the ball in exchange for Neto. For an organization that is in desperate need of real farm system depth, that would be just super duper.

Reid Detmers gets traded to the Braves or Guardians for a haul, including big-league-ready talent.

Every team with playoff aspirations this year is at least looking around for chances to bolster their rotations. In particular, the Braves and Guardians are two squads that could need a quality starting pitcher and who tend to like to trade for players with team control, and Reid Detmers fits that description perfectly.

Most expect the Angels to deal Detmers and for the bidding to be fierce due to the lack of supply on the market. Moving both Detmers and Jose Soriano feels like a bit much, especially given how little service time Soriano has. Therefore, this scenario has the Angels keeping Soriano around for some continuity and to have a guy they can develop further, but sending Detmers to the Braves or Guardians in exchange for a package that includes prospects that are close to being ready for the big leagues.

Angels rid themselves of Jorge Soler's contract

Look, we can't have a dream trade deadline for a team owned by Arte Moreno without a cost-cutting move. There was a time when Jorge Soler's $13 million a year looked solid to even great, but he hasn't been that player for a couple of years now.

Would finding someone to take the remainder of Soler's 2026 salary make or break the deadline? Probably not, but it would give the Angels options. Whether that would be by reinvesting his salary into another longer-term asset or even into true developmental infrastructure improvements, it would be better than just leaving him on the roster while getting paid handsomely to do very little.

Angels finally cut the cord and trade Jo Adell away for multiple high-ceiling prospects in the low minors

The story with Jo Adell is very similar to Neto. He is a very talented but very flawed player that would fetch a great price in this trade market that is nearly devoid of bats that are worth having. Adell is only controllable through 2027, so he would fetch a lesser package than Neto. However, that doesn't mean trading Adell wouldn't provide some opportunities.

Instead of trying to get the absolute BEST prospect the Angels can get for Adell who could help in the near future, LA should use him to restock the low minors with high-ceiling talent. Most prospects in the low minors don't have the same trade value as guys in Double-A or Triple-A, but the Angels could try to target guys who have massive upside, but who haven't established their real value yet. That is easier said than done, but that may be the best use of Adell instead of letting his value regress any further.