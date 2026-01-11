1 heavyweight, 1 middleweight, 1 lightweight option for Angels to fill hole at 2B

The Los Angeles Angels aren't devoid of options at second base, but it might be a stretch to say that any of them are good ones. The Angels rushed former top prospect Christian Moore to the big leagues, and while the 23-year-old had some early flashes, he quickly got hurt and struggled mightily upon his return, posting a .198/.284/.370 line on the season.

Right now, he's set to battle former Braves bust Vaughn Grissom, who last surfaced in the majors in 2024, putting up a dreadful .190/.246/.219 performance for the Red Sox. In addition to second base, Moore could be in the running for the starting job at the hot corner if LA doesn't adequately address third base before spring training.

Fortunately, the market presents some options, and depending on the Halos' appetite to spend, they could find an improvement at various price points in the market.

One high-end, mid-level, and bargain solution for second base exist for the Angels this offseason

Bo Bichette would level up the lineup with his impressive contact skills

The Angels were very much a boom-or-bust offense in 2025. Their 226 homers ranked fourth in the league, but their .225 batting average was the majors' worst mark. As a result, they ranked 25th in runs scored with 673.

Leveling out the feast-or-famine approach should be a top priority, and perhaps no free agent fits that bill better than Bo Bichette. The long-time shortstop has made clubs aware that he's willing to move to second base, and that's good news for the Angels.

Bichette hit .311 in 2025. For his career, he owns a .294 average. His superb 14.5% strikeout rate would help cut down on the whiff fest in Anaheim that produced the league's worst 27.1 K rate. Entering his age-28 season, Bichette won't come cheap, but he'll be worth it if the Angels are willing to pry open Arte Moreno's checkbook.

A trade for Brendan Donovan is the reasonably priced option for the Angels that could pay the biggest dividends

The Angels are interested in Nolan Arenado, but it is a different St. Louis Cardinals infielder who should be the apple of their eye. Brendan Donovan is also thought to be available, and in many ways, he's perfect for what the Halos need.

Like Bichette, Donovan would bring a low strikeout rate (13%) and a high-contact approach (.287 average in 2025, .282 for his career), but he also has some other benefits that Bichette doesn't provide.

For one, he's a left-handed bat, which is something that Los Angeles sorely lacks. Two, he is a solid defender who took home a Gold Glove in 2022. The Angels' defense was a trainwreck, posting a league-worst -54 outs above average last season, making Donovan's slick fielding a welcome addition. Third, he can play other positions, giving the club flexibility should Moore (or, less likely, Grissom) establish himself.

Donovan will cost a lot in terms of prospects, but with two years left of team control, he's still an affordable player who can help the club beyond just 2026.

Willi Castro would be a great buy-low opportunity for the Angels

In 2023 and 2024, Willi Castro established himself as a versatile and productive hitter with the Minnesota Twins. Castro posted a 107 wRC+ in 2023 and a 106 mark in 2024, while showing double-digit home run power and some speed on the bases, highlighted by his 33 steals in 2023.

The 2025 campaign was a tale of two seasons for the 28-year-old. With Minnesota, he slashed an effective .245/.335/.407 and was just as effective at the dish as he had been in his previous two campaigns. However, the bottom fell out for him when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline, posting a .170/.245/.240 line in his new digs.

Part of that can be explained away due to a wrist injury he suffered in late June, and he proceeded to play through without missing significant time. The other mitigating factor is the inconsistent playing time he received with the Cubs.

There's a good chance Castro bounces back, and as a switch-hitter, he'd add balance and versatility to the lineup. He also has experience all over the diamond, logging time at every defensive position other than catcher and first base in 2025.

That diverse experience could be a boon for the Angels. Castro could be the starting second baseman and then move to third base if Moore proves to be ready. He could also help out in center field and the rest of the outfield, potentially helping solve another trouble spot for the club.

His poor second half should keep his price down, allowing him to be a high-upside signing while not breaking the bank.