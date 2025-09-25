As the Angels season comes to an end, there is going to be a lot of expectations from the fan base for Perry Minasian and Arte Moreno to guide this team through the off season and take another step forward in 2026. And while there were signs of success this season, one could argue the Angels are the team least set up for success in the AL West going into 2026. And with that in mind, what upcoming rival free agents could the Halos be looking to steal this off season?

1 player Angels should steal from each division rival this offseason

Athletics - Sean Newcomb

Once viewed by fans as the future of the post-Jered Weaver rotation in Anaheim, Newcomb has had a fine career since being dealt for Andrelton Simmons in 2015. Similar to Reid Detmers, Newcomb found a lot of success pitching out of the bullpen in 2025. His 1.75 ERA for the Athletics this season in impressive, and the Halos would be wise to test the waters on their former first round pick. While recent elbow inflammation for Newcomb is scary, he is still worth a flier in free agency.

Mariners - Eugenio Suárez

The thought of signing a sluggingm older third baseman likely gives Angels fans chills as the Anthony Rendon Era in Anaheim is coming to an end soon. Eugenio Suárez, however, would not be nearly as big as an investment as Rendon. Likely only commanding a one or two year deal in free agency, Suárez has taken a step back since landing in Seattle and driven his price down a bit. While he will still have his fair share of suitors, the Angels should throw their hat in the ring.

Rangers - Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly has been a rock solid pitcher his entire career. Since returning to the states as a 30-year old, he has posted a 3.77 ERA. While his efforts weren't enough to catapult the Rangers into the playoffs, his type of reliability would be a warm welcome to an Angels rotation that never saw any form of consistency in 2025.

Astros - Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez may have limited the number of teams interested in him when he seemed to cross-up his catcher intentionally, resulting in a fastball to the chest of his teammate. That, combined with poor numbers in his last ten starts, may drive his price tag down far enough for the Angels to bring the long time rival to Anaheim. While there would be a lot of risk, his upside would make the trio of him, Yusei Kikuchi, and Jose Soriano one of the best potential top three units in the American League.

