2 former Angels prospects who are flourishing with their new teams, 1 who is very not

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels haven't exactly had many opportunities to be buyers in the trade market the last several years. It is hard to justify swinging big trades for impact talent when you haven't been particularly close to contending, nor have you had access to much in the way of prospect depth to trade from. However, that doesn't mean that LA has avoided the trade market entirely.

The bulk of the prospects leaving the Angels in trade over the last few years were involved in the ill-fated and desperate deadline trade for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Unfortunately, that trade (and others) have not been aging particularly well for the Angels.

These are the former Angels prospects who are having a good time with their new teams, and those who are struggling

This is not an accounting of free agents that have left the Angels who happened to have spent time in their farm system. If you are looking for updates on Luis Rengifo, you will have to look elsewhere, and it may be wise to seek counseling given how poorly the Angels handled that situation. Instead, these are strictly players who were included as prospects in trades with some notes as to how they are doing with their new organizations.

Edgar Quero

This is painful given the Angels currently catching situation. LA made their choice between two top catching prospects, and that meant keeping Logan O'Hoppe and sending Edgar Quero out to the White Sox in the aforementioned Giolito/Lopez trade. Not only did Giolito or Lopez do anything at all to help the Angels make the playoffs, but Quero put together a pretty strong 2025 rookie season with the White Sox. 2026 has been a bigger struggle, and finding playing time has been tricky, but the Angels probably still wish that they had Quero right now, and he is still considered to be one of the better young catchers in the game.

Jeremiah Jackson

It is easy to forget that Jeremiah Jackson was actually an Angels farmhand just a few years ago. The Angels drafted him in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft and eventually traded him to the Mets for reliever Dominic Leone, who has since retired from baseball altogether. It took Jackson a while to settle down with a team, but his 2025 season with the Orioles where he posted a .775 OPS was a bit of a breakout performance. Like Quero, Jackson's numbers haven't been as loud this season, but it still looks like he should be able to stick in the majors for a while as a bench role player with some offensive upside.

Ky Bush

Unfortunately, one of the other pieces from the Giolito/Lopez trade has been having a much rougher go of it. The Angels spent a second-round pick on Ky Bush back in 2018, and he even participated in the Futures Game as an Angels prospect back in 2022. However, since being traded, Bush needed Tommy John surgery in early 2025, and after suffering a setback in his rehab, it is unlikely that he will return before the second half of this season, at minimum.