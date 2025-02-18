Most overpaid players on Angels roster

Kenley Jansen

Is it great for the Angels that they signed Kenley Jansen? Yes. However, at 37 years old, being paid $10 million is on the steeper end. He's had a Hall of Fame level career and he can be a leader of the bullpen, but obviously with age, his numbers have started to dip.

He's sat somewhere in the mid-3.00 range with his ERA the last three seasons, which isn't exactly a guarantee for anyone to get paid in the seven digits. Jansen will be great for the Angels, but $10 million isn't a deal that the front office staff should be too proud of.

Robert Stephenson

Among all Angels in 2025, Stephenson is receiving the sixth-highest payout. He's on a three-year, $33 million contract, and what hurts his case most in this scenario is that he missed all of the 2024 season due to an elbow injury.

Handing that much money to a reliever who isn't on the field stings, and now, Los Angeles might not ever get the Robert Stephenson they signed him to be. He's had a back-and-forth career before finally coming into his own in 2021, but has struggled in brief stints between him getting traded twice. The Angels will need him in 2025, and though he will unlikely live up to his contract, the Halos are banking on him solidifying this bullpen.

Stephenson's missed so much time that his absence triggered a clause in his contract that can allow the Angels to opt-in for Stephenson for the 2027 season.

