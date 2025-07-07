3 Angels pitchers who could be traded to fill void at third base

If you asked 100 Angels fans what they need to upgrade, odds are half would say the offense while the other half says the pitching. The Angels have the two aces you need in any potential playoff run with Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano consistently dominating on the mound. Their bullpen could use work, but overall has 4-5 arms that could be relied on. When it comes down to it, though, the Angels need one more reliable, strong bat that can play corner outfield/third base - and these three pitchers could be expendable and valuable enough to help achieve that.

Tyler Anderson

Now, there’s a case that Tyler Anderson could be the third best starter for the Angels and a relied upon arm in any potential playoff run. With his strong start on July 1st to help the baseball world forget about his abysmal June, Anderson regained some value on the trade market, making him an enticing piece for contenders as the Angels look to find a Luis Rengifo replacement despite his recent hit streak.

Caden Dana

Yes, the Angels top pitching prospect should be on the table depending on how well the Angels handle this rigorous July schedule. I’m not saying trade him for someone who could walk this offseason, but if the perfect fit becomes available to the Angels, Dana should be on the table. He has yet to show any real value at the MLB level, and while there is obviously time for him to still have a productive career despite his falling stock around the baseball world, it is becoming evident that the Angels might not be the best fit for him going forward.

Brock Burke

One of the most reliable relievers on the team, Brock Burke likely is not going anywhere this trade season. A 3.90 ERA and two years of team control make Burke valuable to the Angels and the league at large. If the question is Burke or a reliable bat to fill a position of need, the Angels may just have to pull the trigger on that deal. With Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman turning into the best duo of relievers in the American League, Burke’s role could be reduced in a postseason setting as it is.

It is a weird spot for the Angels to be in, but the idea of trading one (or multiple) of these arms for someone who could be a consistent bat in the middle of their order is incredibly enticing, and could be the difference in them making the postseason or watching from the couch.

