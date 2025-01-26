The LA Angels have been busy this offseason. Although they have added some new players, like a slugger in Jorge Soler and a southpaw starter in Yusei Kikuchi, there are plenty of former Halos that fans dearly miss being on the roster. Ultimately, Angels fans are hopeful of a comeback to Anaheim for some of these players, although it probably won't happen.

3 Angels players that LA fans wish the team could have back

Carlos Estévez

The former Angels reliever is currently in talks with the Cincinnati Reds, but that should not sway Los Angeles from trying to enter those contract discussions. Estévez was an All-Star with the Angels in 2023 behind an 11.3 K/9 and a career-high 31 saves.

He was even more dominant this past season between the Angels and the Phillies, registering a 2.45 ERA and a 0.909 WHIP in 55 frames. An Estévez return to the Angels would undoubtedly jumpstart the bullpen, joining a strong staff containing Ben Joyce and José Suarez.

Jose Iglesias

On and off the field, Iglesias set the Mets on fire this past year. He is a versatile defender, which the Angels desperately need at this point in time. Iglesias was even more incredible at the plate last season. He batted .337 with an .830 OPS in the regular season and registered a career-high 3.1 bWAR, proving that he is still a productive infielder.

His time with the Halos in 2021 was brief, tallying 114 games, which saw him muscle 32 extra-base hits. At 35 years old, Iglesias still has the electric energy that Los Angeles is desperate for ahead of a season that has more winning expectations than usual.

Patrick Sandoval

This departure hurt everyone. While Sandoval was surprised by the Angels' disinterest in him, the fans also lost a fan favorite. Sandoval was the team's Opening Day starter this past season, which highlighted a big league career that only saw him wear an Angels uniform. You never want to see a homegrown kid go to another club, but unfortunately, this is Sandoval's path.

Sandoval has signed with the Boston Red Sox, so his return to the OC will not happen. Angels fans still wish he was here, however.

Among these three players, Los Angeles could potentially sign two of the three listed. Estévez and Iglesias would be quality signings for Perry Minasian and his front office staff if they make an attempt on a deal. If so, Angels fans can do a little less missing with more cheering.

