The Los Angeles Angels are among the pleasant surprises of the 2025 MLB season thus far. Winners of their first three series, the Angels are out to their best start since 2018 and fans feel good. Only four American League teams have scored more runs than the Halos. Logan O'Hoppe and Mike Trout are hitting bombs, Kyren Paris is nearly hitting .450 and Angels starters delivered five quality starts through nine games.

However, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows. Some players are underperforming early on and patience is wearing thin. The Halo faithful are hungry for a winning team, and any player not helping the cause won't be in their good graces.

Tim Anderson is who we thought he was

While he's not the only poorly-aging veteran the Angels have taken a stab at resurrecting, Tim Anderson is not adoring himself to fans. The former batting champion hasn't seen the ball well for multiple years. His first six games with the Angels were no different.

Through 20 plate appearances, Anderson recorded four hits and struck out eight times. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Opening Day against the team he used to star for, the Chicago White Sox. It's been a hard fall from grace for the two-time All-Star, although he's contributed to the last two Halos wins with three hits and three RBIs.

Anderson wasn’t brought to Anaheim to be an everyday player, but his production has to improve if he wants to stick around as a key bench piece. The good news is he's played well defensively after recording nine errors in 63 games with the Miami Marlins last year.

Recent trade acquisition faltering out of the bullpen

The Angels made an intriguing move days before Opening Day, acquiring right-hander Ian Anderson from the Atlanta Braves in a player swap for longtime swingman José Suarez. While Suarez pitched well in two long-relief appearances for the floundering Braves, the same can't be said for Anderson's early days with the Halos.

His debut on April 1 was fantastic as he tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The next day he was rocked for six hits and five runs, taking the loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. He followed by allowing a run on two hits and a walk across two innings in a win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 5.

On one hand, you can chalk it up to one bad outing. On the other, Anderson's 5.00 ERA in 22 starts last season might have been a sign of things to come. His transition to the bullpen might take longer than the Angels are willing to give.

Kevin Newman failing to replicate past success

Kevin Newman was among the better utility men in baseball over the past few seasons. He recorded a .270 batting average in over 800 at-bats from 2022 to 2024 while playing all over the infield. The Angels saw that and hoped he could develop into a tenth man of sorts. That hasn’t been the case.

Newman reached base safely once across his first 14 plate appearances. He's put the ball in play but hasn't made great contact, a carryover from spring training when he posted one extra-base hit in 39 at-bats.

Newman and Anderson have split time at shortstop in the absence of Zach Neto. Along with Nicky Lopez, the trio have combined for a league-worst OPS among shortstops. Newman's defensive versatility will likely keep him around, but he has to start collecting hits to continue seeing time at the plate.

