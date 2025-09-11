With the Angels well out of post season contention, the final few weeks of the 2025 season will mostly be figuring out what the Angels need to improve upon going into the off season. While some players are solidifying their starting jobs for 2026 with hot finishes to the season, some players could see their roster spots up in the air with how they have been playing as of late.

3 Angels playing themselves off of the 2026 roster

Bryce Teodosio

When Bryce Teodosio was called up, he provided a genuine spark for this Angels team. His elite defense in center field pushed Jo Adell into right field where he was previously a Gold Glove finalist, turning a weak group defensively into an exceptional one.

His bat was also proving to be adept at the big league level in those first two weeks. However, Teodosio crashed back down to reality and has posted an OPS of .174 over the past seven days (all stats going into Saturday night against the Athletics). His defense in center field and speed on the base paths are truly elite skills, but if Teodosio cannot give the team mature, patient at-bats then there is going to be fewer and fewer opportunities for him, especially with Nelson Rada knocking in the door in Triple-A.

Ryan Zeferjahn

After an impressive debut with the Angels after they acquired him at the trade deadline last season, 2025 has been a season of highs and lows for Ryan Zeferjahn. His 2.12 ERA from 2024 has more than doubled this season, with the number resting at 4.77. The biggest change has been the long ball for Zeferjahn. After allowing none in his 17 innings last season, he has given up 12 big flies this season. So while his strikeout rate has improved, his inability to keep the ball inside the park has proven to be a problem for the righty. While he should still have an inside track to being a member of the bullpen on Opening Day in 2026, Zeferjahn won't be be able to prove it due to knee inflammation.

Matthew Lugo

After being a catalyst in their first sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season, Matthew Lugo’s hot start ended and he has spent the majority of the season in Triple-A. He was given a final shot with the big league club on August 24th, but has given practically nothing at the plate since then. In 17 at-bats since rejoining the Angels, Lugo has only tallied one hit while striking out six times. On top of that, he has yet to walk a single time in his MLB career. His defense is a plus, but what was already an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster is proving to become even more difficult as Lugo heads into a pivotal off season for his development within this organization.

