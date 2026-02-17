3 Angels who'll make the 2026 Opening Day roster but might not make it past June

The Los Angeles Angels enter 2026 with a team that not many are high on. They also have some veteran players who will surely make the Opening Day roster no matter what they do in spring training, but for different reasons they may not be on the team for very long.

Let's take a look at three players who may not even make it past the month of June this season.

3 veteran Angels players who may not make it on the roster past June

Yoán Moncada

The Angels re-signed infielder Yoán Moncada to a one-year, $4 million contract in January. He is coming off a decent year for the Halos in 2025 in which he slashed .234/.336/.448 with 12 home runs and 35 runs batted in. He played in just 84 games as he was limited by injuries.

While Moncada is obviously a lock to make the team, if he gets off to a slow start the Angels might be better served exploring other options at third base. They are a rebuilding team so giving a younger player a look might be in the team's best interest if Moncada looks to be declining. The $4 million contract is not that onerous, but it may be more a case of building for the future if the team looks to move on from him.

Robert Stephenson

While reliever Robert Stephenson is the presumptive favorite to be LA's closer this season, his injury issues the past two seasons would make it wholly unsurprising if he ends up being back on the IL by June. Stephenson is already a little behind schedule which is not a great sign after the arm issues he's had to deal with.

Even if he's healthy, but struggles, the Angels may look to cut bait on Stephenson or trade him away to get rid of some of the money he is owed on the three-year, $33 million he signed, which seems like a misstep in retrospect.

Jorge Soler

Veteran slugger Jorge Soler is set to earn $13 million this season. That's a lot of money for a guy who slashed .215/.293/.387 with 12 homers and 34 RBI in 82 games last season. The Angels will give him another chance to turn things around, but if he gets off to a cold start then the Angels might as well move on from him.

2026 is a contract year for all of these players so maybe they will come out and have strong seasons. But if they come out of the gates slow, do not be shocked if the Angels pull the plug.