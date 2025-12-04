3 best center field options for Angels after Rays nab Cedric Mullins

The Angels have a center field shortage, as the in-house options they do have all are imperfect options at best. They team would sacrifice offense, defense, or experience if they opted to solve center field internally, making finding a more complete center fielder one of the more pressing needs for Perry Minasian this offseason. With Cedric Mullins heading to the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has to pivot for their next center fielder, and these three options are the best available.

3 best center field options for Angels

Cody Bellinger

After winning an MVP with the Dodgers and then finding himself in Chicago, Cody Bellinger fully revitalized his career during his time with New York alongside Aaron Judge. He is exactly what the Angels want offensively as a left-handed hitter who hits for both average (.272 average in 2025) and power (29 home runs and 25 doubles). With plus value on the base paths as well and defensive versatility, Bellinger is the perfect free agent target for the Halos.

While he may not be someone a team prefers to play in center field, he is still competent enough out there to play the position (Baseball Savant had him as an above-average corner outfielder defensively while a slightly below average center fielder). If the Angels decide to spend big, Bellinger is a likely candidate as the team has reportedly been keeping tabs on the former MVP.

Harrison Bader

After helping the Philadelphia Phillies get within an out of beating the Dodgers last season, Bader hits free agency at the perfect time. After posting 3.9 WAR and having his best offensive season yet, Bader is set to make solid money this offseason. His defensive metrics are elite, and he’d be the most balanced option the team has this offseason. The only risk with Bader is if he’s going to be the exceptional bat from 2025 or simply an average offensive player from the rest of his career. If the Angels believe in his breakout, Bader may be the best value on the free agent market.

Luis Robert Jr.