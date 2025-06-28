As the Angels are officially a .500 ballclub again, they play host to the Washington Nationals in a series that could be a turning point for them. This Halos team has lost painful series at the most inopportune times, and has also flashed dominance at the most surprising moments. These three storylines are important to watch as the Angels hope to sweep the Nationals and further cement themselves in the American League Wild Card race.

3 LA Angels storylines to watch in their series against the Nationals

Can Christian Moore stay hot?

Despite a couple of fun moments in the series against the New York Yankees, Christian Moore's first week in MLB was largely forgettable. His first series back at The Big A, however, was nothing short of electric. Angels' fans saw every side of the newest addition to their elite young core, and his two home run performance to catapult the Angels to a series win put him in historic company.

With an OPS+ of 85, Moore is showing signs that his first week can simply be chalked up to jitters. He is still striking out a lot, as expected. However, if he keeps barreling the ball like he has while playing exceptional on defense, than the Angels can begin writing his name in pen at second base. The Angels and Moore don't have to face Nationals' ace Mackenzie Gore, so there is ample opportunity for the rookie to fully ignite his season and make Halo fans forget all about the brutal road trip he had to start his career.

Can the Angels finally get over the hump?

Every time the Angels have gotten close to .500 this season, they have slumped as a team and falling back 3-5 games away from a winning record. The last time they had a winning record was Apil 20th, when they were 11-10. The Nationals, on paper, are a fantastic opportunity for them to get some cushion and put .500 in their rearview mirror rather than looking at it as a goal.

The Angels are fresh, having a day off before this series. They'll start with Jose Soriano on Friday night, which is genuinely a must win game if they hope to win the series. Kyle Hendricks and Jack Kochanowicz are two of the worst starters in the American League, and winning with them on Saturday and Sunday will be an uphill battle. The offense simply needs to be firing on all cylinders, which they have failed to do during momentum-churning series like this one.

To buy? To sell? To stand pat?

The Angels have been regarded as a seller at the deadline all season. For most of the season, that was fair. But they now sit 1 game back of the Seattle Mariners in for second in the AL West, as well as in the Wild Card race. If they sweep this weekend, and the Mariners falter against the Texas Rangers, then there will be little reason for Perry Minasian and Arte Moreno to look at the roster and imagine anything but upgrades.

On the flip side, if they get swept or lose the series, the Angels are almost guaranteed to sell. With ESPN's Jeff Passan detailing which Angels could be traded, the front office has clearly already laid some groundwork. And with a daunting July schedule staring between their eyes, the Angels need to pile up wins this weekend if they want this team to stay together.

Basically, the Angels just need to get on the diamond and win games. Unfortunately for them, that has proven to be much easier said than done whenever the Angels have a chance to get above .500 in 2025.

