With the Angels’ postseason odds getting smaller and smaller despite their magical sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers

, the offseason is beginning to sneak into the minds of Halo fans everywhere. With a fair crop of their own players entering free agency, Perry Minasian will have to be careful about who he opts to keep in town and who he wants to watch walk away.

Keep - INF Luis Rengifo

While the initial thought of bringing Luis Rengifo back might be shocking to some Angels fans, he has turned around his season and potentially his career over the past month and a half. With his positional versatility, Rengifo has all the makings of a super-sub that every contending team seems to employ. While other teams may offer more both financially and in terms of playing time, Minasuan should make an earnest effort in retaining Rengifo.

Let go - 3B Yoan Moncada

He has swung an incredible bat for most of the season, but Moncada just might not have a place on this team anymore. His defense at third base is atrocious, and a platoon with him and Nolan Schanuel likely is not going to be worth what it’ll cost to keep Moncada in Anaheim. It was a fun expirement and definitely helped ease the blow of another Anthiny Rendon injury, but Moncada can likely find time as a starting first baseman elsewhere next season.

Keep - Kenley Jansen

Priority #1 this offseason should be bringing Kenley Jansen back to Anaheim. He has maintained his status as one of the best closers in baseball and has been the veteran heart of this clubhouse throughout the season. With young relievers like Reid Detmers, Sam Bachman, and (hopefully) Ben Joyce in the bullpen in Anaheim, Jansen’s value only increases as his ability to mentor that trio is a huge asset for the future of this franchise. Another deal with Jansen similar to this season’s - if not a little more expensive - should be signed, sealed, and delivered ASAP for Jansen to finish his career in Anaheim.

Show him the door - Kyle Hendricks

There’s a very real case to be made that Kyle Hendricks is not as bad as his numbers say he has been in 2025. He went deep into games most of the time, avoided major blowup starts, and stayed healthy. That was about all the Angels could hope for from Hendricks this season. With their sights set a little higher for 2026, though, their money will be better spent elsewhere as the rotation is likely the biggest upgrade needed.

Keep - Andrew Chafin

Rock solid since showing up in Anaheim, that is pretty much all that needs to be said about Andrew Chafin. He has been a reliable reliever for over a decade, and the Angels need all the help they can get on the mound. Relying on the three aforementioned young arms is nice in theory, but surrounding them with veterans like Chafin will be key to finding consistent success out of the bullpen in 2026.

Buy his flight out of town - Tyler Anderson

It has been a long three years for Angels fans and Tyler Anderson. Perhaps he has received more blame than deserved, but nevertheless fans will be ecstatic to see his time as a Halo end this offseason. While he has had solid moments this season, the Angels’ rotation is going to undergo major changes this winter and Anderson just doesn’t have the chops to survive in it anymore.

