The Angels have a big decision to make at, or preferably before, the trade deadline. In a tightly packed division, another win streak could keep them in contention, but not if they keep swinging back to the tepid form they showed when they returned home. Even if they stand pat in order to see if this current roster can break their long playoff drought, this team is so inconsistent that it’s hard to envision any kind of deep October run. The pressure from ownership and certain parts of the fanbase may prove impossible to resist.

If they do decide to sell and shore up their stocks for 2026 and beyond, players like Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and Tyler Anderson have been the subject of trade rumors in previous years and will no doubt come up again. Kenley Jansen is likely to join them as well.

However, in addition to these usual suspects, a few surprising players may find themselves in the midst of the transactional fray.

Yoán Moncada

Signed to a one-year, $5 million deal in February after eight up-and-down, injury-plagued seasons with the White Sox, the former no. 2 prospect in all of baseball has solidified the Angels notoriously problematic third base spot. Despite nursing a thumb injury and now some knee soreness all season, he’s provided above average defense and plate discipline with flashes of power at the plate. His .333 OBP trails only Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel.

The home run he hit on his 30th birthday, off the Yankees' Devin Williams, was his fifth of the season, but more importantly came from the left-handed batter’s box -- the side which has been most troublesome for Moncada’s thumb.

While it might seem ridiculous that the Angels would trade the first solid everyday third baseman they’ve had in years, plenty of teams could be interested, even just as injury cover. Currently the Yankees, Red Sox, Athletics, Braves and Reds all have hot corner regulars on the injured list. A switch-hitting, middle of the lineup bat who flashes a good glove could be a hot commodity.

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Jo Adell

The surprise here isn’t that the Angels should consider trading Adell, but that they’re in a position to even think about it. Before the start of the season, Mike Trout’s move to right field meant that centre looked certain to be split between Adell and Mickey Moniak, with the former providing the more reliable bat, and the latter the more experienced glove. That all changed with Kyren Paris. His Spring renaissance was undeniable, leading to Moniak’s departure and, once Ron Washington realised he couldn’t keep Paris out of the lineup, pressure on Adell’s outfield spot. It didn't last with Paris, but Matthew Lugo’s callup and the signing of Chris Taylor have only added to the outfield congestion, to the point that there are legitimate questions about what happens when Trout returns from his latest injury.

As all this has been going on around him, Adell has been as frustratingly inconsistent as ever, slashing .196/.263/.364 and committing six defensive errors. None of which makes him sound like an obvious trade candidate, until you remember that he’s still only 26 years old, is earning $2.1 million this year, and has two years of arbitration left. Adell might not be an upgrade for a contender, but for a rebuilding team looking to dump salary or clear some roster space – looking at you, Marlins – he could be the kind of reclamation project that the Angel’s themselves have been picking up for several years.

Los Angeles Angels v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Hunter Strickland

Yes, he’s only just arrived. Yes, he’s 36 years old, was contemplating retirement before last season, and seems to only find his form with the Angels. But relief pitching is always at a premium come deadline day, and the returns can be big. For proof, look no further than Luis Garcia in 2024.

Strickland has only pitched in 4 games since returning to the Angels, but is yet to give up a run and somehow has already garnered 0.3 Baseball Reference WAR. He was a workhorse last year, pitching 73.1 innings as Ron Washington’s go-to guy, taking the ball regardless of the game situation. After some bizarre injuries earlier in his career, Strickland has remained remarkably healthy in recent years, with his last visit to the IL coming thanks to COVID in 2021. Even in a best-case scenario for 2025, the Angel’s bullpen will be a big focus for attention, so if they have a chance to get anything close the to return in the Garcia trade, they should leap at it.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout