3 trade candidates Angels may (and maybe should) target if Phillies land Bo Bichette

One of the best free agents this offseason - and a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Angels - is infielder Bo Bichette. Fresh off performing Game 7 heroics for the Blue Jays, Bichette hit free agency as arguably the best infielder on the market. His competition for that title, third baseman Alex Bregman, just signed with the Cubs.

The top free agents are running out, and the Angels may be finding more opportunities via trade at this point, especially if Bichette finds himself signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have a good group of infielders, and they could find themselves dangling more than just one on the trade market if Bichette truly does land in the City of Brotherly Love.

3 trade targets for the Angels if Phillies land Bo Bichette

Third baseman Alec Bohm

The easiest fit for the Angels would be none other than Alec Bohm, who is a rock solid contact hitter at a position of need for the Angels. He has been on the trading block before, and the Bichette signing could be enough for the Phillies to finally move on from their homegrown third baseman. His offensive profile would fit nicely on the Angels, as his overall ability to avoid strikeouts and still square balls up is a much needed skillset in Anaheim.

INF Bryson Stott

Ty Daumbert of Phillies Nation makes the case that the Phillies should not trade Bohm, instead moving on from one or both of their two bench infielders. Bryson Stott is definitely the more proven of those options, as he has amassed at least 2.2 WAR in every full season of his career thus far. He is one of the best base runners in baseball with elite speed, which translates to exceptional defense at both second base and shortstop as well. He's a middle-of-the-road offensive player, but would offer a great option to the Angels if they are not fully ready to give second base to Christian Moore just yet.

INF Edmundo Sosa

The wild card option here is Edmundo Sosa. Sosa has had stretches of play throughout his career in Philadelphia that have had fans convinced they had a star in the making, but has largely been relegated to partial playing time due to their talented team. His 109 OPS+ in 2025 shows a steady bat, and his sprint speed ranks in the 96th percentile across MLB. Sosa could be the cheapest option of the trio, but may just be the one with the highest upside as well. If the Angels are ready to hand him a full-time starting job, Sosa is the type of bet the team should be ready to wager on.