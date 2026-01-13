Phillies talks with Bo Bichette may quietly set up the Angels next move

Free agent infielder Bo Bichette has always been one of the biggest names available on the open market, but it wasn't until recently that he began to catch the attention of some of the top teams. Bichette was schedule to meet with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, and there are whispers that the Boston Red Sox could have renewed interest after losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs.

There are bound to be a number of Los Angeles Angels fans who'd love to see their favorite team make a splash and sign Bichette, but that's little more than a pipedream. The Halos just figured out how to get out from underneath that mammoth contract they paid to Anthony Rendon all those years ago, and it's doubtful that Arte Moreno has the stomach for another such deal at this time.

But Bichette's would-be suitors could indirectly help the Angels, especially if the Phillies come to terms with the two-time All-Star. If Philadelphia seals the deal, there's little doubt that they'd look to offload third baseman Alec Bohm.

Alec Bohm could be the perfect stopgap at 3B for the Angels — but Bo Bichette has to sign with the Phillies first

If Philadelphia makes Bohm available, the Angels should be one of the first teams to give Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski a phone call. After settling their contract situation with Rendon, LA has a gaping hole at third base — not that they didn't already have one when Rendon was on the roster.

Adding Bohm is the type of move that Angels GM Perry Minsian would be foolish not to make. Both he and new manager Kurt Suzuki will essentially enter 2026 with lame-duck status, and Bohm is only under team control for one more season. He recently settled a deal with the Phillies ahead of the arbitration filing deadline and will take home $10.2 million in 2026.

Bo Bichette is meeting with the Phillies today. 👀



"If I had to guess right now, I would say they're the favorite," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/F2GBLm7ym4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 12, 2026

Bohm is a streaky hitter with plenty of pop. He went to the All-Star Game in 2024 after hitting .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs and a 112 OPS+. His numbers dipped a bit last season, but he still managed to produce a .287/.331/.409 slash line with 11 round-trippers and a 102 OPS+.

If the Angels aren't going to pull the trigger for a big-bat like Eugenio Suárez — and there's certainly reasons to believe they won't — swinging a trade for Bohm would be a nice consolation prize. Of course, the Phillies have to strike a deal with Bichette first.