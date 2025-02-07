On paper, the Angels are a better team than last year's model that finished with a franchise-worst 63-99 record. However, despite a flurry of activity early on this offseason, the roster is far from complete. There are several players still available and moves to be made that can build a dream roster with the roughly $35 million the team has left to spend.

With the Angels promising to contend in 2025, it is paramount that they make the right decisions with what's left on the board this offseason. If they choose wrong, and in some cases decide to stand pat, a nightmare scenario will brew that will see the team struggle to be appreciably better in 2025.

If the Angels make the following decisions, Angels fans will be in for another long year as a nightmare scenario will come to fruition in 2025.

1. Relying on Anthony Rendon at third base

The Angels realize that Rendon and his seven-year $245 million contract is an albatross, yet aside from signing Tim Anderson and J.D. Davis to minor league deals, they've done nothing to ensure he doesn't have a path to regular playing time in 2025.

The infield has gone unaddressed, and unless top prospect Christian Moore wins the Opening Day second base job, Rendon is currently penciled in as the starting third baseman. Moore could certainly impress in spring training, which would push Luis Rengifo to third and Rendon to the bench. Last year's first-round pick has just 25 games of minor-league experience under his belt. Matthew Lugo could also filter in at third base in theory, but he was moved to outfield the past couple seasons in the minors.

Should Moore win the job in spring training and subsequently struggle once the season is underway, the Halos have almost no choice but to turn to Rendon. The free agent market in the infield wasn't robust to start the season, and the scraps that are left over are certainly uninspiring. Failing to provide any sort of alternative to the biggest free-agent bust in franchise history is a true nightmare. Make a trade, Perry! Go out and get Eugenio Suárez!