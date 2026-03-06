4 surprise Angels players that are playing their way into a regular role in spring training

The Los Angeles Angels came into spring training with a brand new coaching staff and some high hopes for another step forward in 2026. With Mike Trout back in center field (to go along with the fan base angry at Arte Moreno), spring training felt like Angels baseball was back to normal. And with spring training comes surprise players giving it their all for a chance to play regularly - and these four Angels are leading the charge.

4 Angels on the brink of regular playing time after hot spring training starts

Relief pitcher Austin Gordon

After posting a 5.44 ERA in Single-A+ last season, Austin Gordon was one of the more forgettable names invited to the Angels' camp. Nevertheless, the former Clemson Tigers starter has pitched four innings, struck out four hitters, and allowed just a single run. While Gordon remains a long shot to make the roster, prospects can never be counted out, given Perry Minasian's love for promoting players as quickly as possible.

Third baseman Yolmer Sanchez

After signing with the Angels in December, Yolmer Sanchez has been red hot to start camp. He owned a .429 batting average going into Tuesday's game, and the former Gold Glove winner has suddenly entered the conversation regarding who is on the big league bench come Opening Day. Sanchez's defense may not be what it once was, but he would at the very least be a serviceable late-inning option to fill in for Yoan Moncada. However, he is not the only one vying for that role.

Utility man Kyren Paris

Every Angels fan remembers the hot start of Kyren Paris in 2025, but the slump that followed is not far from their minds either. Paris spent the offseason playing third base in winter leagues and could arguably be an option at third base, shortstop, second base, and every outfield position. And his .333 batting average to start spring training has fans once again imagining the potential of Paris as a super-utility man for the team.

Starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz

The 2025 season was epitomized for the Angels in Jack Kochanowicz's performance. Despite obvious struggles, he continued to make starts due to the complete lack of pitching depth in the organization. And while offseason additions pushed him down the rotation totem pole in Anaheim, he is quietly having a good spring training. In 4.2 innings pitched, Kochanowicz has allowed just one run, and his fastball velocity has increased 1.2 MPH so far in the preseason. He has gone from an afterthought to someone who could potentially follow the Reid Detmers path and find himself in the bullpen this season for the Halos before competing for a rotation spot again in 2027.